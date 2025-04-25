Watch: CNN Data Guru Stunned, Literally Can't Find Lower Numbers for Chuck Schumer

If numbers truly don’t lie, that spells some bad news for the Senate minority leader.

New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer is apparently in deep trouble, and even CNN’s data guru can’t sugarcoat the numbers.

On Thursday, CNN’s Harry Enten shared a shocking clip of himself citing a Gallup poll that reveals a record-low 39 percent of Democrats trust their congressional leaders, including Schumer, to “do the right thing on the economy.”

“There’s a revolt among Dem voters & sirens should be going off at Chuck Schumer’s office,” Enten posted on X.

The poll marks a steep decline from April 2024, when 80 percent of Democrats had faith in their leaders on the economy. Now, just 39 percent feel the same — a number with historic implications, as Enten put it.

“Holy Toledo,” Enten exclaimed at that precipitous drop. “That is the lowest number by far in Gallup polling. The lowest previous was just 60 percent, which is 21 points higher than this.”

He also stressed that everyday Democrats “hate, hate, hate, hate” what their congressional representatives are doing.

Enten, visibly stunned on CNN, emphasized the severity of the situation. You can watch the whole clip for yourself below:

There’s a revolt among Dem voters & sirens should be going off at Chuck Schumer’s office. -A record low 39% trust their leaders in Congress to do the right thing on the economy

-In NY, Schumer’s favorable is down 21 pts from Dec. & just 50% of Dems say he should remain leader! pic.twitter.com/7fEQR24q0R — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 24, 2025

Schumer’s woes reflect those of his party. In his home state of New York, his favorability among Democrats has plummeted 21 points since December 2024, dropping from 73 percent to a mere 52 percent, according to a Siena College poll.

Enten described that 21 percent drop as the lowest he could ever find in Siena College polling for how Democrats in New York view the veteran member of the Senate.

Even more damning, only 50 percent of New York Democrats believe Schumer should remain their leader. This is his own state, where he’s been a political fixture for decades.

That’s a devastating blow for the longtime senator.

Enten didn’t hold back, warning that “sirens should be going off” at Chuck Schumer’s office.

The numbers scream trouble, with the CNN analyst suggesting a primary challenge could be on the horizon.

Schumer’s problems aren’t just with voters.

His general standing among his own peers has been highly scrutinized of late, particularly after Schumer’s decision to support a Republican-led funding bill in March drew sharp criticism from within the party.

(Some Democrats wanted Schumer to move against the bill to trigger a government shutdown.)

That divide has led to reports that some Democratic lawmakers are quietly plotting his political demise, circling him like sharks in chummy water as his leadership gets called into question.

Adding to Schumer’s troubles, a Soros-backed organization has also targeted Schumer.

Schumer’s allies have defended him, arguing that he’s navigating a tough political landscape with a minority.

But the polling numbers don’t lie, and they’re simply not in his favor.

