Watch: CNN's Abby Phillip Makes Humiliating On-Air Correction After Getting NYC Terror Attack Story Completely Wrong

CNN is treading into “The View” level of unreliability after a blindingly reckless error caused “NewsNight” host Abby Phillip to issue an on-air correction.

During a “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City” rally on Saturday, two men were arrested for throwing improvised explosive devices at protesters. Authorities later discovered these men were inspired by the Islamic State terrorist group.

The incident took place outside Grace Mansion, the official residence of New York Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Phillip claimed on Tuesday that the men were not targeting the crowd, but the mayor, a Muslim himself.

The intent was obvious as CNN and Phillip would love to blame anyone who criticizes Islam as a violent terrorist. Oh, the irony.

The footage of her initial comments is below.

CNN’s Abby Phillip claims that the attempted NYC bombing was “an attempted terror attack against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.” The suspects were two Muslim terrorists who pledged allegiance to ISIS and were targeting anti-Islam protesters. pic.twitter.com/xtGIirLPb3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 11, 2026

On Wednesday morning, Phillip published a correction on the social media platform X (a correction that drew its own correction note). She also issued a correction on air Wednesday night:

Due to massive backlash, Abby Phillip issues on-air correction for falsely saying Mamdani was the target of the NYC bomb attack: “I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani. They were… pic.twitter.com/0Qw0zVyPfW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2026

“I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS-inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani.

“They were not.

“I failed to catch and correct that mistake in real time, and I take full responsibility for that.”

It was not the only CNN misfire on the story. The network also published an article that blatantly tried to present the suspected terrorists in a sympathetic light.

BREAKING: CNN has deleted their INSANE post designed to make ISIS-inspired terrorists look like sympathetic people. Screen shots live forever though. https://t.co/wnVSdem71R pic.twitter.com/dPWnA4p80D — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2026

This network will run with any narrative to skirt the truth — violent Muslims tried attacking protesters and luckily failed.

CNN has been on a downward decline for over a decade. What committed viewers does it have left?

The network likely stays afloat from being played in doctor’s office waiting rooms, boomers who still pay for cable news, or conservatives who enjoy watching humiliating moments like this or others when conservative pundit Scott Jennings introduces common sense into the room.

Phillip’s mistake was no small error.

She misattributed a violent act to the wrong group of people.

What if New York’s Muslim community took her at her word? One CNN host could have started a city-wide violent outbreak.

At that point, a correction wouldn’t satisfy the mob.

