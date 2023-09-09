It’s not every day an up-and-coming celebrity does something to warm the heart.

Rising country star Jelly Roll did just that during a concert in Las Vegas on Sept. 1.

In a now-viral video, the singer halted his show to acknowledge a man in the crowd wearing a Vietnam veteran hat.

“This gentleman right here has got a Vietnam veteran hat on, and he has been standing right here and rocking with me all night long,” Jelly Roll began.

He told the veteran how much he appreciated him and his service to the country.

“I promise you this: You’ll never buy another ticket to my show,” Jelly Roll continued. “You’re welcome forever. Thank you.”

The video has amassed over 340,000 views and 40,000 likes on TikTok.

And Jelly Roll has clearly gained some fans based on the reception.

One user wrote, “As a retired military member…. Just one more reason to love Jelly Roll. Thank you for recognizing that man.”

Another user shared a similar sentiment, saying, “He keeps adding reasons to love him. … I hope that sweet man goes to every concert he can.”

“Jelly roll might not be my particular taste in music, but I’ve never heard a word come out his mouth I didn’t like,” another said. “That man is all heart.”

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, has been on the rise since he scooped up three CMT Awards in April.

In his speech after winning one of the awards, the singer said, “I don’t know what you’re going through, and I don’t know what you’ve been through, but I know you can overcome it.”

“When [God’s] got something for you, nothing can get in the way.”

The singer is currently on his “Backroad Baptism” tour.

