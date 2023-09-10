Watch: Cowboys Debut Creepy Jerry Jones AI Hologram - Fans Are Peppering It with Complaints, Revealing Questions

Imagine getting the chance to criticize your NFL team’s draft picks — straight to the face of the team owner.

At least, what looks like his face.

The Dallas Cowboys have created an artificial intelligence program in which team owner Jerry Jones appears to interact with the team’s fans.

A video of the program shows what appears to be Jones answering questions on a screen.

NEW at #ATTStadium: Meet Jerry Jones – An Interactive Experience. Ask @dallascowboys‘ Owner Jerry Jones questions and get his responses generated by AI technology for a unique, interactive experience. Learn More ➡️ https://t.co/JZYtOdLgj1 pic.twitter.com/b6V9AbZ8wj — AT&T Stadium (@ATTStadium) September 7, 2023

Some fans suggested the AI hologram of Jones could be questioned on the team’s lack of Super Bowl success since the 1990s.

I bet AI Jerry Jones would win more than 4 playoff games in 28 years — Steve Ortiz (@SteveO3408) September 7, 2023

Are you ever gonna step down and let someone else run the team so you can actually win a SB? — Mitchell Adams (@MitchellAdams90) September 7, 2023

One satirical list of questions for the program from the sports and pop culture website The Ringer would force the AI Jones to answer questions about his less popular decisions as the de facto czar of the Cowboys.

“Was Jason Garrett also just a bot the whole time?” The Ringer proposed asking the fake Jones of one former Cowboys head coach with a record of failure in leading the team.

The Dallas Cowboys unveiled an AI hologram of their egomaniac owner Jerry Jones that fans can interact and have conversations with. pic.twitter.com/VZClOx6qnu — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) September 8, 2023

The program is accessible to fans through private group tours of AT&T Stadium or “Owner’s Experience Tour” packages, according to the team.

In a Friday radio appearance, Jones himself admitted he didn’t know what the AI program would tell fans, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“I’m not sure what he can do so I can’t answer what he can’t do, I’m not too sure,” he said.

Would you ask the AI bot a question? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I hope that all that I gave, and all that he can read and see is all that he knows.

“Surely this AI thing has gotten to where it can go beyond anything anybody’s told him or shown him. I’m anxious the third game out he might have some stuff that’s news to me.”

Jones is unique among owners of NFL franchises in insisting on serving as the Cowboys’ general manager in addition to his role as team president.

As such, he has full authority over personnel decisions, a position his critics argue he is unqualified for.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.