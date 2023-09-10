Share
News
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is pictured in July at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is pictured in July at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)

Watch: Cowboys Debut Creepy Jerry Jones AI Hologram - Fans Are Peppering It with Complaints, Revealing Questions

 By Richard Moorhead  September 10, 2023 at 8:17am
Imagine getting the chance to criticize your NFL team’s draft picks — straight to the face of the team owner.

At least, what looks like his face.

The Dallas Cowboys have created an artificial intelligence program in which team owner Jerry Jones appears to interact with the team’s fans.

A video of the program shows what appears to be Jones answering questions on a screen.

Some fans suggested the AI hologram of Jones could be questioned on the team’s lack of Super Bowl success since the 1990s.

One satirical list of questions for the program from the sports and pop culture website The Ringer would force the AI Jones to answer questions about his less popular decisions as the de facto czar of the Cowboys.

“Was Jason Garrett also just a bot the whole time?” The Ringer proposed asking the fake Jones of one former Cowboys head coach with a record of failure in leading the team.

The program is accessible to fans through private group tours of AT&T Stadium or “Owner’s Experience Tour” packages, according to the team.

In a Friday radio appearance, Jones himself admitted he didn’t know what the AI program would tell fans, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“I’m not sure what he can do so I can’t answer what he can’t do, I’m not too sure,” he said.

Would you ask the AI bot a question?

“I hope that all that I gave, and all that he can read and see is all that he knows.

“Surely this AI thing has gotten to where it can go beyond anything anybody’s told him or shown him. I’m anxious the third game out he might have some stuff that’s news to me.”

Jones is unique among owners of NFL franchises in insisting on serving as the Cowboys’ general manager in addition to his role as team president.

As such, he has full authority over personnel decisions, a position his critics argue he is unqualified for.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




