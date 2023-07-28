Share
News

Watch: Crowd Erupts After Jason Aldean Accepts Fan's Gift During 'Try That In a Small Town'

 By George C. Upper III  July 28, 2023 at 9:19am
Share

Jason Aldean performed “Try That in a Small Town” Thursday night in Maryland, and this time a gift from a fan in the audience gave the a little added significance.

As Aldean sang part of the chorus, “Try that in a small town / See how far you make it down the road,” one concert-goer reached up to hand the singer an American flag.

Aldean grabbed the flag, draped it over his shoulder, and continued the song as fans cheered.

Trending:
Hunter Biden Prosecutor Forced to Make Confession in Court, Judge Orders Him to 'Sit Down'

The incident was only the latest to cause an Aldean audience to break out in cheers. When the country artist performed July 21 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, to a sold-out crowd, he also didn’t hold back from singing “Try That in a Small Town,” the song that’s generated so much vitriol from American leftists.

He didn’t hold back in his introduction to the song, either.

“I gotta tell you guys,” he said to the audience in a break between numbers. “It’s been a long-a** week. It’s been a long week and I’ve seen a lot of stuff, I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that.”

He wasn’t arguing that those viewpoints should not have been shared, however.

Are you a Jason Aldean fan?

“I feel like everybody’s entitled to their opinion,” he explained. “You can think something all you want to; that doesn’t mean it’s true, right? What I am is a proud American. I’m proud to be from here. I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bulls*** started happening to it.”

He didn’t elaborate on his concerns about what, specifically, had “started happening” to the U.S., but it seems likely that he was referring to the problem of rampant crime — which is highlighted in his song — as well as the desire of certain elements within the country to impinge upon the free speech rights of those with whom they disagree.

“I love my country, I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that, I can tell you that right now,” he said.

At that point, the crowd — apparently spontaneously — began chanting “USA! USA!” while Aldean acknowledged the chant with a pointed finger over the crowd.

Aldean then complained specifically about cancel culture, presumably over his song. (The song was released in May, but the video came out only this month, which sparked the backlash.)

Related:
Watch: Luke Combs Grants Boy Battling Cancer His 'Secret Wish'

Aldean praised his fans for standing up to those who would silence his voice, one the fans at his concert obviously agreed with.

He added that a number of people had asked whether he planned to continue performing the song in concert, a question to which he said he had a “simple answer:”

“The people have spoken, and you guys spoke very, very loudly this week.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Watch: Crowd Erupts After Jason Aldean Accepts Fan's Gift During 'Try That In a Small Town'
Police Swarm to Tesla Headquarters After Employees Receive 'Active Attacker' Message and Start Fleeing
Watch: Jason Aldean Doubles Down on His Song, Crowd Breaks Out Into 'USA' Chants
Fox News Announces Who Will Be Taking Over Gutfeld's Hour After Primetime Shake-Up
Activists Launch Plan to Keep Trump Off the Ballot in Key States by Using Sneaky Trick
See more...

Conversation