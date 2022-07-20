Share
Commentary

Watch: David Hogg Forcibly Removed from House Hearing During Rage-Fueled Outburst

 By Michael Austin  July 20, 2022 at 1:25pm
David Hogg is back at it again.

The gun control activist and leftist provocateur interrupted a congressional hearing on firearms on Wednesday, yelling as he ranted about how Republicans have enabled racism and mass shootings.

“Guess what. Those guns are coming from the United States of America!” he can be heard shouting in video of the outburst. “They aren’t coming from Mexico.”

“You are perpetuating this violence,” Hogg yelled at one of the committee members as he was escorted out of the room by a security guard.

According to the Washington Examiner, the House Judiciary Committee hearing Hogg interrupted was a markup of HR 2814 and HR 1808, the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act and the Assault Weapons Ban of 2021, respectively.

Hogg later shared footage of his rant to Twitter, along with some added commentary.

“The guns in Parkland, Buffalo, El Paso, didn’t come from Mexico. They came from the US, and the shooters were inspired by racist, anti-black, anti-immigrant manifestos that rhyme with GOP talking points,” he wrote in a tweet.

The majority of guns used in mass shootings may be from the U.S., but not all of the shooters are.

This month, two illegal aliens were arrested for plotting a July 4 mass shooting in Virginia.

Additionally, it is believed illegal immigration and the border crisis played a role in the horrific Uvalde mass shooting by helping create lax security at Robb Elementary School.

Nevertheless, Hogg continues to blame guns and guns alone for every shooting.

Hogg rose to prominence after the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He and a number of his classmates who survived the incident went on to become anti-Second Amendment activists.

What happened to David and his classmates was truly awful. For that tragedy, they deserve nothing less than our full sympathy and support.

But that is not an excuse for Hogg’s dishonest and inaccurate attacks against the Second Amendment and its supporters.

It’s no excuse for him to stand on the bodies of his former classmates, using their deaths to forward his ideological agenda.

After all, one of his classmates, Kyle Kashuv, went through the same trauma and yet came out of the crisis a Second Amendment supporter.

That being said, Kashuv hasn’t received quite the same level of support from establishment media figures.

I wonder why that is.

Conversation