Biden's New Vaccine Push Is So Disgusting Even David Hogg Is Dragging It

Read the room, President Joe Biden.

As the administration continues its push to get the coronavirus jab into the arms of every man, woman and child — whether they need it or not — the depths they will sink to has even the staunchest lefty cringing and crying foul.

The latest propaganda piece released from the White House last week featured former boy-band act, the Jonas Brothers, emulating a popular TikTok motif that involves dubbing new content using audio from viral videos.

The pro-vaccine piece featured the real-life brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas at the White House mouthing soundbites from the popular Sidetalk act asking about vaccinations and talking up president “Byron,” according to the New York Post.

The ending of the mercifully short video cut to the actual audio of Kevin Jonas asking, “All right, did we get it?”

The last shot is “Byron” — or rather Biden — lowering his smartphone to show his joker grin.

“We got it,” Biden said in the final scene that has spawned many memes.

Besides the tone-deafness of using the former boy-band of brothers — who are on the cusp of being past their prime — to sell the vaccines, this silly video rankled David Hogg who pined for dourer messaging at a time like this.

Hogg, the staunch leftist anti-gun crusader and pillow-magnate wannabe, even felt it necessary to speak out against his dear leader after this one.

“You can have all the celebs you want at the White House — it’s not going to change the fact almost all of my friends just got emails about needing to restart their federal student loan payments and kids are dying everyday from gun violence,” Hogg griped in a tweet last week.

“Want our vote? Earn it @POTUS,” he wrote.

You can have all the celebs you want at the White House- it’s not going to change the fact almost all of my friends just got emails about needing to restart their federal student loan payments and kids are dying everyday from gun violence. Want our vote?

Earn it @POTUS https://t.co/KaqudrpfXY — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 17, 2021

Another how-could-you-at-a-time-like-this screed came from Ryan Broderick, the Biden-friendly former BuzzFeed News senior reporter who was fired for plagiarism last year.

“[T]his sucks so bad holy s*** we are a month away from the anniversary of a literal coup attempt and entering the second year of a still raging pandemic what is wrong with all of you people????” Broderick wrote, referring to the anniversary of the incursion into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 earlier this year.

“are you all insane?? cancel our student loans!!!! give us free tests!!!” he wrote, cramming the student loan angle in for good measure.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

this sucks so bad holy shit we are a month away from the anniversary of a literal coup attempt and entering the second year of a still raging pandemic what is wrong with all of you people???? are you all insane?? cancel our student loans!!!! give us free tests!!! https://t.co/7saCUr6RdB — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) December 17, 2021

Rory Cooper, a partner at the reputation management firm Purple Strategies, had a more pointed criticism about the efficacy of this kind of video.

“The White House celebrity ‘get vaxxed’ videos seem designed to impress their fully vaxxed group texts and not the easily identifiable demographics they need to actually move,” he tweeted about the videos.

The White House celebrity ‘get vaxxed’ videos seem designed to impress their fully vaxxed group texts and not the easily identifiable demographics they need to actually move. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) December 17, 2021

It’s obvious these videos don’t land well anywhere. Those who support the jab are wondering why Biden isn’t talking about other, more pressing pet causes, and the vaccine-hesitant wouldn’t be swayed by the likes of the Jonas Brothers regardless.

Even Biden’s strategic efforts to specifically target the white conservative demographic skeptical of the jab were mocked for their ridiculous stereotyping that included running ads during NASCAR events on country music television.

No matter what, the administration can’t seem to grasp that it doesn’t have the clout to influence people’s medical choices — without vaccine mandates, that is.

The problem is that they have confused Biden’s popularity among the pop culture left — who would support a ham sandwich for president as long as it was a Democrat — with real leadership that can influence average people’s opinions.

Moreover, the pro-vaccine, pro-mandate zealots can’t wrap their heads around the fact that most sane, mature people are impervious to messages from celebrities, influencers and pop culture icons anyway.

Biden and his minions wrongly assume that being skeptical of the mRNA vaccine is simply a deficit in the right person with the right messaging. Instead, for many, it’s a thoughtful mistrust of medical technology so new.

Convincing the unvaccinated to take the jab is not impossible, but they have to do it in a way that isn’t condescending and cringe-worthy — too bad they are so blinded by their own hubris to figure that out.

Conversation