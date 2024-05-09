Watch: Disgusting NYC Pro-Palestinian Agitator Highlights North Korea as Key Ally

If you are praising North Korea, your movement has lost the plot.

As agitators continue to occupy college campuses in support of Palestinian terrorists, footage from the social media platform X posted on Sunday of a student-led teach-in at New York University on Saturday shows one woman singing the praises of North Korea.

“The DPRK has actually never recognized the state of Israel,” the woman said, using the initialism for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“They have always upheld the right of Palestinian people to self-determination and resistance. And this is beyond moral and rhetorical support. The DPRK has activity armed and trained Palestinian resistance for decades,” the woman said.

Yesterday at New York University, this student led a teach-in on how North Korea has never formally recognized Israel, has always been an ally of Palestinian “self determination and resistance”, and “actively armed and trained” the Palestinian resistance” for decades. “So while… pic.twitter.com/UzIwllPXwE — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 5, 2024

To note, she mentions — among other groups — the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine which the United States and the European Union have designated as a terrorist organization.

In the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, North Korea used its state-run media to blame Israel for its conflict with the Palestinians, according to a Reuters from Oct. 10. Meanwhile, an Oct. 19 report by The Associated Press found that Hamas’ attack was likely carried out using weapons from North Korea.

In the view of this agitator, these are all commendable actions by North Korea.

North Korea is a country people flee in terror to seek refuge in any other part of the world knowing their decision to leave will mean certain death for their families.

North Korea is a totalitarian state with countless human rights abuses that has created a living nightmare for its people.

This is the country anti-Israel agitators are choosing to praise.

True, this is one person sitting on one campus choosing North Korea as praiseworthy, but leftists have a tendency to make unlikely allies and icons out of some of the most detestable movements and figures.

The most shining example would be the communist revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara, an Argentine who played a key role in the Cuban revolution.

Guevara — who enjoyed mass murder and aided Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in turning the island into a leftist dystopia — became a fashion symbol and idol for college-aged people who rail against “authority.”

Do those who’ve flaunted Guevara’s likeness know or care about any of this? Probably not.

Would they care? Probably no more than this woman does about North Korea’s crimes.

The historical record is shunned in the name of support and symbolism.

The leftists causing an uproar on college campuses are so misguided, so totally lacking in awareness, that they will even embrace what is possibly the most oppressive regime in modern times.

