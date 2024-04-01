Leftist Paradise: The Horrific Ways Kim Jong Un Carries Out Leftist 'Justice'

Who needs horror movies when there are full-blown communist dictators on the loose?

Be warned: Leftist ideologies inevitably lead to totalitarianism. For communist dictators such as Kim Jong Un of North Korea, a leftist paradise where he plays god comes replete with horrific methods of carrying out what he would call justice. Any sane person would call it the depraved cruelty of a godless madman.

If you live in North Korea and you’re not Kim Jong Un, you live in fear. The madman has put people to death for “crimes” such as violating paranoid COVID-19 restrictions and watching the wrong film, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Saturday.

The outlet cited a 2023 report from the Korean Institute for National Unification think tank along with other eyewitness testimony.

Public executions are a favorite method of intimidation in the totalitarian regime. Kim has staged public hangings and had children gunned down. No one is safe.

Hee Yeon Lim, a North Korean defector, said she witnessed a horrific event in which 11 musicians accused of making a pornographic film were “blown to bits” by no less than anti-aircraft guns, according to the Daily Mail.

“What I saw that day made me sick in my stomach,” she said.

Kim also reportedly ordered the execution of Hyon Yong-chol, his defense minister, with anti-aircraft guns in 2015. The crime? Allegedly falling asleep at an event attended by the dictator.







A South Korean human rights organization documented 23 public executions in 2021, according to the Daily Mail. North Korean defectors are said to have been forced to witness the executions with the family members of the condemned next to them.

Documented by the Seoul-based Transitional Justice Working Group, the public executions all came under the watch of Kim, who took power in North Korea in 2011 after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il.

North Korea is one of the world’s longest-running dynastic dictatorships, having begun in 1948.

The North Korean government told Amnesty International in 1993 that the death penalty was used only in “extremely serious cases,” according to the Daily Mail.

Communism and lying go together like arsenic and murderers — poison is seen as a tool of the trade.

The Transitional Justice Working Group report had testimonies describing the horrors of prison life in North Kories. Prisoners were allowed a mere 20 ounces of corn each day and forced to work at mines, farms and factories for more than 12 hours a day.

A witness reported that a lot of prisoners — not surprisingly — died of hunger and diseases brought on by malnutrition. Others resorted to catching vermin and insects to eat so they could live.

“People eat rats and snakes. They were the best food to recover our health,” a 46-year-old man said, according to the report. The man still suffers from ulcers, headaches and back pain, but at least he lived to tell the tale.

Another witness recalled how an inmate had sneaked away from work to pick fruit. He was caught and executed, his mouth stuffed with pebbles to silence his anguish.

“I still can’t forget his emotionless face,” the witness said.

The executions were used as a warning from the state, according to another witness. Students and everyday workers were forced to watch.

“Even when there was fluid leaking from the condemned person’s brain, people were made to stand in line and look at the executed person in the face as a warning message,” a witness said.

The message was clear: Be afraid. Be very afraid.

Seven of the documented executions in 2021 — almost a third — were for watching or distributing South Korean media, such as K-pop music. The dictator called it a “vivacious cancer,” according to the Daily Mail.

Others were executed for drug-related crimes, prostitution and human trafficking.

The 2023 report from the Korean Institute for National Unification included eyewitness testimony that the regime publicly executed violators of Pyongyang’s COVID-19 quarantine rules.

There were also reports of shoot-to-kill orders for anyone attempting to cross the North Korean border during the pandemic.

And the list goes on. The horror.

In 1983, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, in his acceptance speech for the Templeton Prize for Progress in Religion, said, “But the world had never before known a godlessness as organized, militarized, and tenaciously malevolent as that practiced by Marxism.”

Communists like Kim Jong Un are, obviously, godless. But that’s not all.

“Within the philosophical system of Marx and Lenin, and at the heart of their psychology, hatred of God is the principal driving force, more fundamental than all their political and economic pretensions,” Solzhenitsyn continued.

Communists are not only godless, but they hate God. Hate drives them. Why else would they create horror after horror, inflicting pain and fear wherever they look?

There is no worse horror than that of the depraved cruelty of a godless madman — a communist dictator.

