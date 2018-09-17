Watch: Dr. Gorka Asks What Liberals Plan to Run on in 2018 and It’s Brutal

Appearing in the new documentary film “Trump @ War,” Fox News contributor and former Trump White House aide Sebastion Gorka says Democrats face a real conundrum heading toward the 2018 midterm elections, which explains why their attacks on Trump have been so vicious.

“What platform do they have?” he asks in the movie. “Are they going to vote on let’s bring ISIS back? Let’s get rid of the 5 million job bonuses that have been created by the tax reform.”

“Shall we not build the wall? They can’t run on this,” Gorka proclaims.

“The 2016 election was a peaceful political revolution, and it was historic,” the Trump supporter says.

The list of accomplishments the Trump administration points to is substantial.

These accomplishments include the first major tax reform in 30 years, a Gross Domestic Product of 4.2 percent during the second quarter, the lowest unemployment rate in 18 years at 3.9 percent, and the lowest Black, Asian and Hispanic unemployment rates ever recorded.

The administration further touts regulatory reform that has resulted in the largest rollback of rules and regulations and in the Federal Register having its lowest page count since 1993, according to the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

The president is currently renegotiating many of the nation’s trade deals, and is seeing promising signs in relation to the North American Free Trade Agreement and in concessions by the European Union.

Gorka believes all the administration’s achievements and its plans for re-balancing trade agreements and immigration reform is in jeopardy if Trump loses.

“2018 is even more important than the election of the president,” he says in “Trump @ War.”

“The whole make America Great Again agenda relies upon seven more years of this administration being able to bring us back to where we should be,” Gorka believes. “This election is about the highest stakes possible for our country.”

“Trump @ War” is the brain child of former Trump campaign manager and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Bannon, who produced the project through his longtime company Victory Films, told Axios last month the midterms are Trump’s “first re-elect.”

Bannon is a veteran political documentary film producer with many titles to his name, such as “In the Face of Evil: Reagan’s War in Word and Deed” (2004), “Border War: The Battle Over Illegal Immigration” (2006), “Generation Zero” (2010), and “Clinton Cash” (2016).

The villains in the story include House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, CNN’s Don Lemon, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (with her refrain of “Impeach 45”), and Antifa.

Bannon told Axios that holding the House for Republicans in the fall “is more winnable” than Trump’s 2016 campaign.

