Steve Bannon Aims To Fire Up Deplorables With New Movie, ‘Trump @ War’

Former Trump campaign CEO and White House aide Steve Bannon is set to release a new political documentary film next month called “Trump @ War,” aimed at bolstering Republicans’ chances at retaining control of Congress this November.

Bannon, who produced the project through his longtime company Victory Films, debuted a trailer for it at Axios in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Axios reported that Bannon sees the midterms as Trump’s “first re-elect.”

The former Breitbart chief told Axios’ co-founder Mike Allen and reporter Jonathan Swan, “If you’re a deplorable, you’ll literally be standing on your chair with your pitchfork saying: ‘I’ve got to get people out to vote.'”

Among those appearing in the film will be Trump campaign alums manager Corey Lewandowski and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, as well as Fox News personality Pete Hegseth.

“2018 is another election about Donald Trump,” Hegseth says in the trailer. “They’re scared of him. They’re scared of what he’s done. They’re scared of the economy he’s created.”

Gorka adds, “This election cycle is about the highest stakes possible for our nation.”

The villains in the story include House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, CNN’s Don Lemon, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (with refrain “Impeach 45”), and Antifa.

Protesters are heard chanting in the trailer, “No Trump, no wall, no U.S.A. at all.”

Bannon is a veteran political documentary film producer with many titles to his name such as “In the Face of Evil: Reagan’s War in Word and Deed” (2004), “Border War: The Battle Over Illegal Immigration” (2006), “Generation Zero” (2010), and “Clinton Cash” (2016).

Bannon told Axios that holding the House for Republicans in the fall “is more winnable” than Trump’s 2016 campaign was three months before the election.

“I think we can hold this to a net loss (for Republicans) of under 15 seats,” he said. “All the whining I hear among establishment Republicans, all the whining I hear in the official corridors of the Republican Party, has got to stop.”

The GOP has a good possibility of picking up seats in the Senate, due to the election map.

Earlier this week, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke positively about his party’s prospects of holding the House of Representatives in the fall, arguing recent generic ballot polling showed the GOP where it was the day before the 2016 elections.

“Two weeks ago, the generic ballot was at the exact same place it was the day before the election in 2016,” McCarthy pointed out. The GOP lost five seats in that election.

Earlier this month, Rasmussen Reports found the congressional generic ballot tied at 44 percent, while a Reuters/Ipsos survey gave Democrats a four point edge at 41 to 37 percent.

These results are similar to polling in the final week before the 2016 election, with multiple surveys showing the two sides nearly tied or having as much as a three-point lead on either side.

The Cook Political Report rates 182 current Democratic seats as solid holds heading into the midterms, while Republicans have 150.

However, when those rated likely to lean toward a party are factored in, the advantage shifts in the GOP’s favor, 202 to 192. Forty-one seats are rated as a toss-up.

“Trump @ War” will be premiered at the end of a “Deplorables Conference” in New York City on Sept. 9.

The date marks the second anniversary of Hillary Clinton’s now infamous statement that gave the conference its name: “You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.

“The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”

