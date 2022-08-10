Share
Watch: Dramatic Moment Plane Makes Emergency Crash-Landing on Crowded Freeway Before Bursting Into Flames

 By Jack Davis  August 10, 2022 at 9:58am
Drivers on a California freeway dealt with an extra driving challenge when a small plane crash-landed on the highway Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported by the California Highway Patrol when the plane landed on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County at 12:31 p.m., according to KTLA.

Video showed the single-engine plane wobbling as is flew lower and lower until it landed on the freeway, sliding to the side of the road as it bursts into flames.

“It’s amazing nobody else was injured,” witness Edward Pajardo said, according to CBS.

“The pilot claims to have experienced possible engine failure on their final descent to Corona Municipal Airport,” CHP Capt. Levi Miller said, KTLA reported.

The plane hit a truck carrying three people, but none were hurt, police said.


Pilot Andrew Cho said his plane lost power, leading to the decision to make an emergency landing on the freeway.

“It felt like a hard bump. Hard to describe,” Cho said. “We were four to five feet in the air when the plane stalled completely and fell to the ground.”


Cho said he relied on his training as he put the plane down.

“Your training kicks in, and you do the right thing. As long as you don’t panic, you get the best outcome,” Cho said.

Eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed for a few hours until the wreckage was removed.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

“(We’re) very fortunate today that the traffic was light, and the pilot appears to have made some good landing navigation that avoided what could have been a very bad tragedy,” Miller said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




