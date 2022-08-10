Watch: Dramatic Moment Plane Makes Emergency Crash-Landing on Crowded Freeway Before Bursting Into Flames

Drivers on a California freeway dealt with an extra driving challenge when a small plane crash-landed on the highway Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported by the California Highway Patrol when the plane landed on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County at 12:31 p.m., according to KTLA.

Video showed the single-engine plane wobbling as is flew lower and lower until it landed on the freeway, sliding to the side of the road as it bursts into flames.

A dashcam showed an attempted emergency landing turn into a fiery plane crash on the 91 Freeway. The two onboard the small plane were not harmed. For more click here: https://t.co/BZcS4E2LCn pic.twitter.com/g2IsYyoHiK — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 10, 2022

“It’s amazing nobody else was injured,” witness Edward Pajardo said, according to CBS.

“The pilot claims to have experienced possible engine failure on their final descent to Corona Municipal Airport,” CHP Capt. Levi Miller said, KTLA reported.

The plane hit a truck carrying three people, but none were hurt, police said.

WATCH: On Tuesday a small plane carrying two passengers #crash-landed on a busy Southern #California freeway and burst into flames. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/djH7QzWQZi — BNN United States (@BNNUS) August 10, 2022



Pilot Andrew Cho said his plane lost power, leading to the decision to make an emergency landing on the freeway.

“It felt like a hard bump. Hard to describe,” Cho said. “We were four to five feet in the air when the plane stalled completely and fell to the ground.”

A small plane making a crash landing on a California freeway was caught on video. https://t.co/8mD4dEfdia — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 10, 2022



Cho said he relied on his training as he put the plane down.

“Your training kicks in, and you do the right thing. As long as you don’t panic, you get the best outcome,” Cho said.

A small plane has crash-landed and burst into flames on a busy Southern California freeway. California Highway Patrol officials reported that the plane crashed in the eastbound lanes of the highway, colliding with a truck carrying three passengers. pic.twitter.com/mYfROlII0Q — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) August 10, 2022

Eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed for a few hours until the wreckage was removed.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

“(We’re) very fortunate today that the traffic was light, and the pilot appears to have made some good landing navigation that avoided what could have been a very bad tragedy,” Miller said.

