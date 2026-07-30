Share
News
Sports
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 15, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 15, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)

Watch: Eagles Defensive Coordinator Repeatedly Mocks Fauci During News Conference

 By Michael Schwarz  July 30, 2026 at 1:01pm
Share

A man widely regarded as one of the NFL’s best assistant coaches had fun on Thursday at Anthony Fauci’s expense.

Speaking to reporters, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio jokingly referred to Fauci’s surreal appearance Wednesday on Capitol Hill, where the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as the public face of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment rather than answer legislators’ questions.

“I’m gonna be like Fauci and just take the Fifth Amendment on all questions,” Fangio quipped in a short video posted to the social media platform X. The coach made that joke in response to a reporter’s query about the team’s starting safety position.

Fangio then laughed and marveled at Fauci’s performance.

“Did you guys see that?” he asked the reporters. “Oh, my God.”

The coach then asked the reporter to repeat the question.

Meanwhile, in a second clip posted to X, Fangio made another Fauci reference.

“I don’t know,” he said in response to a question about an injured player’s possible replacement. “You guys had [general manager] Howie [Roseman] up here yesterday. You should have asked him that.”

“I did,” the reporter replied.

“And what did he say?” Fangio asked. “He ducked you? He Fauci’d you?”

This time, many reporters laughed.

Related:
Alert: Trump Says He Will Not Attempt to Overturn Pre-Emptive Fauci Pardon Issued by Biden's Autopen

Then, the reporter who posed the question joined in the fun.

“Is that what you’re gonna do? You’re gonna Fauci me on that?” he asked.

Fangio finally answered the question seriously.

“I’m at the mercy of Howie,” he said of the team’s general manager, who makes final personnel decisions.

On Wednesday, Fauci appeared before Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky’s Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Does this make you more likely to root for the Eagles?

The former bureaucrat, however, did little more than appear. Rather than answer questions, he repeatedly pleaded the Fifth Amendment. He did this despite having received a pre-emptive pardon in January 2025 from then-President Joe Biden.

Paul had questions about what he has deemed a massive cover-up of COVID-19’s likely origins in a Chinese lab. Substantial evidence, including some released last month by outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and some released on Saturday by Paul’s committee, suggested that Fauci lied from the beginning about the likely source of the virus and then went to extraordinary lengths to protect his lie.

Thus, the senator grew exasperated on Wednesday and threatened consequences for Fauci’s refusal to cooperate. The committee will vote next week on whether to hold the former bureaucrat in contempt.

In 2025, ESPN ranked all 32 NFL teams’ coaching staffs.

“Fangio, who is inarguably the most influential defensive coordinator of the past decade, is still firmly in the argument for being the best DC doing it today,” the outlet wrote.

On Feb. 9, 2025, Fangio’s swarming defense led the Eagles to a 40-22 win over Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: Eagles Defensive Coordinator Repeatedly Mocks Fauci During News Conference
Alert: Trump Says He Will Not Attempt to Overturn Pre-Emptive Fauci Pardon Issued by Biden's Autopen
Country Music Star Megan Moroney Breaks Down in Tears and Cancels Show After 3 Songs
Fauci Had a Vulgar Public Outburst Hours After Senate Hearing Circus: Report
WNBA Owner Curses Out Teenage Sophie Cunningham Supporters, Bringing Them to Tears
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation