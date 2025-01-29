Watch: Elizabeth Warren Completely Loses It When RFK Jr. Points Out She's Shilling for Big Pharma

Foolish and ethically compromised senators will expose themselves to ridicule and possible electoral banishment by opposing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Then again, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts long ago exposed herself as a lying, shrieking, hyperventilating, moralizing buffoon.

At a Senate confirmation hearing for Kennedy on Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services triggered the unstable Warren by pointing out that in her questioning, she had deceptively acted as a shill for the diabolical pharmaceutical companies that have heavily funded her political career.

Kennedy, of course, had more tact than to frame it that way. But he meant precisely that.

Warren addressed the former Democratic-turned-independent presidential candidate in the same holier-than-thou tone she has traditionally directed toward Republican nominees, insinuating that selfish pecuniary considerations motivate everyone in public life except her.

“Mr. Kennedy, will you also agree that you won’t take any compensation from any lawsuits against drug companies while you are secretary and for four years afterwards?” she asked.

Note the “four years afterwards.” No ethics law requires Kennedy to refrain from accepting compensation for private services rendered after leaving office. If it did, the moralizing windbag Warren would not have asked her asinine question.

“Well, I’ll certainly commit to that while I’m secretary,” Kennedy replied, giving the only reasonable answer possible.

Then, when the nominee tried to defend himself against Warren’s broader and ironic insinuations, she interrupted him. Unsatisfied with his first answer, she twice repeated her question.

After the third time, Kennedy had had enough. So he exposed her insidious motive.

“You’re asking me to not sue drug companies, and I’m not gonna agree to that, senator,” he said.

“No, you can sue drug companies as much as you want,” the dishonest senator replied. Cheers of approval for Kennedy from the gallery might have helped cut short Warren’s comment.

The repellent senator, perhaps best known among derisive Trump supporters as “Pocahontas” for her comical pretensions to Native American heritage, then embarked on the first of two lengthy filibusters, each of which sounded as if a pharmaceutical industry lobbyist wrote it.

At the conclusion of her first pro-vaccine filibuster, Warren again returned to her original question. Naturally, she got the same answer, and this time she came unhinged — more so than usual.

“Senator, you’re asking me not to sue vaccine — pharmaceutical companies,” Kennedy said.

“No I am not!” the teeth-gritting senator replied.

“Yeah, you are. That’s exactly what you’re doing.”

One could almost see the smoke emanating from somewhere near the angry Warren. And this time it came from her ears, not from the fire outside her tepee.

Readers may view the entire remarkable exchange in the YouTube clip below. The relevant segment began around the 2:20 mark and continued for more than four minutes thereafter.

According to the OpenSecrets database, during the 2020 election cycle Warren took more money from pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer than all but two senators. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, another sanctimonious fraud, topped the list, followed by Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia.

As Warren’s tantrum demonstrated, Democrats have fully aligned themselves with Big Pharma.

Fortunately, billionaire former Democratic donor and 2024 Kennedy running mate Nicole Shanahan, a rising superstar among Trump supporters, has pledged to fund primary challenges to any of the 13 senators, including Sanders, who might vote against Kennedy.

Shanahan did not name Warren among those 13 senators, no doubt because Warren holds a safe seat in deep-blue Massachusetts.

Still, the more vehemently Warren and others oppose Kennedy, the more voters will awaken to the fact that many, if not most, of their elected officials actively work to harm ordinary Americans.

