Watch: Fed Up Dad Flings Fitting Food at 'Chicken' SC School Officials Pushing Smut on Kids

A disgusted South Carolina parent recently flung his contempt for his local school board at their feet in the form of chicken feed.

Parent David Cook has been trying to get the Beaufort County School District school board to remove access to books he believes are pornographic.

Last fall, 97 books were removed from school library shelves after parents objected to what was termed “adult-rated content,” according to the Island Packet.

Since then, 60 books on the list have been reviewed and only three have been permanently removed.

In a video posted on Twitter, Cook told the board, “There’s a big difference between a book ban and eliminating access to this material.”

Then, in disgust, reached into a backpack and withdrew some bags of chicken feed that he chucked at the feet of board members.

“I give you this gift as a way to demonstrate my and many others’ opinion of your lack of action. Chicken. Too afraid. Matter of fact, your behavior gives chicken a bad name,” he said.

Earlier, he explained his frustration.

“I’ve appealed to you all repeatedly, and only a few of you have recognized we do not need to keep sexually explicit books in our schools,” he said, according to Fox News.

“These books haven’t been properly reviewed or they would’ve never been in our libraries,” Cook said.

He noted that his objections are based on facts.

“A few weeks ago I referred to a study on the impact of pornography on children published by the American College of Pediatricians from June of 2016. Please read it. The scientific study is proof of the negative impact of pornography on children use it to justify recalling any books that you’ve sent back into our libraries. It is within your power to refer to the study,” he said.

He later explained why he chose chicken feed, according to the Daily Caller.

“According to my mother-in-law in Chile who lived under President Allende and does not support your behavior, it was explained to me there was no food and there were hard times in Chile. The people of Chile were upset with the military leaders that didn’t take action. They started throwing chicken feed at the doors of the Department of Defense, signaling the military leaders were too chicken and too afraid to take action,” he said.

Cook might pay for the incident, according to the Island Packet.

The school board is reviewing a resolution that would bar Cook from speaking before the board for the next six months, claiming his actions violated the board’s rules for decorum.

A draft letter that has not yet been sent claims Cook’s action was a “breach of respect to the Board” and “an actual act of battery against Board Members.”

Board member Chloe Gordon said that to her, Cook’s actions were “a threat.”

“We didn’t know what was in the bags,” she said.

Cook was among the parents protesting the books last fall, according to the Post and Courier.

“For those of you who speak about banning books, you speak out of ignorance, because if my child was in your home and you gave them one of these books, I would have you arrested and rightfully so,” he said on Nov. 1.

