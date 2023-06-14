'Mental Rape': Preacher Torches School Board After Reading from Disturbing Book Allowed in District

Oh, look, Jonathan Evison’s book “Lawn Boy,” blurbed on Amazon as “a vibrant coming-of-age novel and a sharp social commentary on class,” has been assigned in the Roxbury, New Jersey, school district.

So, calling the book “trash” and “mental rape,” Pastor John K. Amanchukwu Sr. read a portion of it to the school board Monday.

It’s not appropriate for high school students, much less anyone younger.

On Tuesday, Amanchukwu tweeted a video of his reading from “a filthy book,” saying, “These kinds of books are hard to read publicly. … I cringe while doing it! This book has no educational merit. It’s trash.”

If you don’t care to join New Jersey students in a graphic lesson about homosexual activity between fourth-graders, you might want to skip to the 1:08 mark of the video.

There you’ll find Amanchukwu, who has authored a book called “Eraced” about the liberal racism of abortion and critical race theory, had some important things to say to the school board.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

⚠️CAUTION EXPLICIT CONTENT⚠️ Last night, I read from a filthy book 📕 called: LAWN BOY by Jonathan Evison. This message was delivered in New Jersey at the Roxbury School District. These kinds of books are hard to read publicly…. I cringe while doing it! This book has no… pic.twitter.com/FOUDEryzb6 — John K. Amanchukwu Sr. (@REVWUTRUTH) June 14, 2023

After reading particularly vulgar portions of “Lawn Boy,” Amanchukwu spoke directly to the board.

“See, we are up in arms in this district because someone — rightfully — depicted someone as a pervert and/or a groomer,” he said.

“But I think that terminology is too soft,” the pastor continued. “It’s not simply perversion or grooming. It’s mental rape.

“And who are the mental rapists? Everyone who signed up for this stuff supports it and allows it in our school.

“It’s mental rape!

“Mental rape because it assaults the soul. It stains the brain. It robs children of their opportunity to have a clear understanding of sex, life and existence.”

“And all of you who are on this board, you are playing political games,” Amanchukwu continued. “Those of you who are Democrats, you represent a group of people in our country who are holding to the wrong rainbow.

“You seek to push your leftist idolatry upon children, and you all represent mental rapists!

“And keep in mind: Much of this junk comes from white liberals — people who endorse the wholesale of indoctrination upon our kids.”

“We give the Pledge of Allegiance, and we said that we were one nation under God. That’s right, we’re a nation under God, but that doesn’t make you a god,” he said, pointing to the school board.

“You think that you are a god and you can shove this filth upon our children,” the pastor said.

“What benefit is a [crude term for oral sex] to a child who is preparing for the ACT or the SAT?” Amanchukwu said. “Is that gonna help them get into college? Is that gonna help them get into another school?

“No, it’s not! But you sit in your seat of power and authority, but we’re gonna vote every last one of you out!”

The audience responded with applause, cheers and whistles.

Others around the country are reading portions of vulgar school assignments and library books to school boards.

It’s reminiscent of the time the actor Charlton Heston, who played Moses in the movie classic “The Ten Commandments,” shocked Time Warner management at a 1992 stockholder’s meeting.

With his few shares of stock granting him speaking time, Heston used his melodious voice to read the gross lyrics of “Cop Killer” — a song from rapper Ice-T’s heavy metal band, Body Count — to squirming Time Warner executives.

Months later, they canceled Ice-T’s contract.

Amanchukwu and others around the country are using the same tactic, attempting to shame school boards by publicly exposing the filth to which they are exposing children.

That will make it more difficult for the boards to hide behind claims of ignorance or of a lack of understanding by parents.

Too bad schools aren’t acting as quickly as Time Warner. Then again, the schools haven’t been confronted by Moses.

But the people’s voices will continue to be heard. Indeed, Amanchukwu has been invited to bring his messages to other schools around the country.

