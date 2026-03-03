Watch: First Ever Footage of Israel's 'Iron Beam' Laser Weapon in Wartime - This Will Drive the Unhinged 'Jewish Space Laser' Crowd Insane

Share
Rocket trails from an interception by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system are pictured over Jerusalem on March 1, 2026.
 By C. Douglas Golden  March 3, 2026 at 7:58am
Well, what do you know: It turns out those Jewish space lasers are real!

On Monday, Israel deployed its Iron Beam interceptor system in combat for the first time, shooting down projectiles fired by Hezbollah.

Video posted on the Israel War Room account showed a brief snippet of the new laser-based system in operation:

According to Israel’s Ynet News, the video “shows the laser system intercepting a drone along the northern border overnight.”

“Hezbollah fired several rockets overnight from south of Lebanon’s Litani River, triggering sirens in Haifa and the Krayot, a cluster of towns in the Haifa Bay area,” the outlet added, saying that one of the rockets “was intercepted and the others fell in open areas, causing no damage.”

The state-of-the-art system was deployed last year for the first time but hadn’t seen action in any conflict.

Israeli officials confirmed that testing was beginning last October, according to Fox News. In December, it was officially unveiled.

The system, Fox News reported, is “capable of knocking out incoming missiles, mortar rounds and drones up to 6 miles away for as little as $2 per interception.”

“By contrast, interceptor missiles typically cost anywhere from $100,000 to $1 million apiece.”

While the Iron Beam doesn’t solve all of the problems Israel has with anti-projectile munitions in the conflict, it is a huge breakthrough — and much better than anything Iran or its terror proxies can boast.

This, of course, had everyone trolling the trolls who love to prattle about the “Jewish space lasers,” along with their other cockamamie anti-Semitic canards like the Rothschilds being drunk on Christian blood (or whatever they’re on about today).

And let’s check in on how the woman who popularized the “Jewish space lasers” conspiracy theory — then subsequently disowned it when it became clear her career as a legislator depended on her being perceived as sane — is doing, shall we?

Sounds about right.

It’s a salient reminder that a non-insignificant number of the people who are protesting this war — which has eliminated Ayatollah Khamenei, the biggest threat to world peace, and those around him — aren’t so much skeptical of American regime-change conflicts as they are savagely disdainful of Israel and Jewish people.

It almost makes you wonder who hates Iron Beam more: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders who can’t get their rockets through, or anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists who just learned Israel actually does have something sort of like a space laser.

Watch: First Ever Footage of Israel's 'Iron Beam' Laser Weapon in Wartime - This Will Drive the Unhinged 'Jewish Space Laser' Crowd Insane
