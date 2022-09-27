A gun-wielding thug stole an SUV from a mother and her teenage daughter in Philadelphia earlier this month, with home camera footage capturing the brazen and bold crime.

The theft took place early on the morning of Sep. 19, according to WPVI-TV.

In the video, a sneaking thief sneaks around another car before confronting the family, brandishing a weapon loaded with what appears to be an extended magazine.

Investigators suspect that the thief was waiting for an opportunity for the crime.

“It appears he was laying in wait,” Capt. John Ryan told WTXF-TV.

“He rode a bicycle up there, left the bicycle behind, we have that.”

Philadelphia Police Inspector Charles Layton told WPVI that one crucial mechanism of the SUV in question may have made it a target for theft.

Would you travel to Philadelphia? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (14 Votes)

“(The victim) starts her vehicle through her phone app. The victim’s daughter comes out and is confronted by that suspect,” Layton indicated.

The stolen SUV was later recovered, according to WPVI. Cops haven’t apprehended the armed thief responsible for the brazen carjacking.

Thieves also stole another SUV from a 16-year-old girl just a few blocks away later that morning, according to WPVI.

Inspector Layton is warning that residents of seemingly safe suburban areas are in more danger than they realize as criminals target their neighborhoods.

“The suburban style areas, they are areas being targeted because people get complacent. They think, ‘well this is my driveway, this isn’t going to happen in my driveway,” the law enforcement official warned.

Philadelphia has a serious crime problem.

Gun violence is so commonplace in the Democrat-governed city that workers at a local cemetery told a news crew in August that 90% of their recent burials died in shootings.

An Uber driver told WPVI’s Corey Davis about being beaten by thieves who went on to steal his SUV Tuesday.

A 65 y/o #Uber driver told me four passengers attacked him and then stole his SUV this morning. Philly police chased and arrested two teenagers, and found the vehicle, but two other suspects got away. @6abc MORE: https://t.co/ZWavDEqc60 pic.twitter.com/GFZ49VV7os — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) September 27, 2022

Last November, Philadelphia hit 500 homicides, breaking its highest-ever homicide record with more than a month to spare.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.