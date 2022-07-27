A Las Vegas homeowner escaped unharmed after a harrowing encounter Sunday with a gunman who tried to rob him — and maybe even kill him.

According to KVVU-TV, the unidentified gunman approached as the homeowner was parking in his garage, returning from an afternoon of golf.

Police said the gunman demanded the victim hand over his belongings, but the 80-year-old victim fled across the street.

In a video captured by a Ring doorbell camera, the gunman can be seen chasing the victim and pointing a firearm at him.

Once the two reached the driveway of a home on the other side of the street, the gunman racked the slide of the pistol. He attempted to shoot the victim, only to realize the gun was jammed.

The gunman appeared to try and shoot the victim multiple times, but the gun never fired.

Eventually, the victim opened an outdoor gate and disappeared out of the camera’s view. The gunman ran away, and police said the victim escaped unharmed.







If the gunman had successfully racked the slide without jamming the gun, he may very well have injured or even killed the victim. Instead, he was forced to run away.

On Monday, KVVU-TV reported police were asking for assistance in locating the suspect. The man is black and was wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and white shoes when he was captured on video. He is estimated to be between the ages of 18-25.

KVVU also said it spoke to the victim. The victim reportedly told the outlet that he owned the gun being pointed at him by the suspect. The report didn’t state how the gunman got hold of the victim’s weapon, but if he had just stolen it, it could explain why he didn’t know how to operate it.

The entire interaction took place in broad daylight.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an attempted murder from July 24 near Lake Mead and Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Anyone who recognizes this person or has any info about this crime is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-9455. @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/ReyYlzsBQU — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 25, 2022

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report from July 22, crimes against individual persons so far in 2022 have dropped compared to the same time period in 2021. However, property crimes have risen by a whopping 15.4 percent.

Robbery has seen the largest increase of any single crime, as it is up 30.3 percent compared to 2021.

Burglary/Breaking and Entering is up 21. 2 percent, and motor vehicle theft is up 20.7 percent. Larceny, counterfeiting, embezzlement and destruction of property each saw significant rises, as well.

As crime has ravaged the country following calls from leftists to “defund the police” over the past two years, President Joe Biden has pivoted to a more pro-police approach, at least for publicity purposes.

According to the U.K. Guardian, Biden was planning to announce his $37 billion “Safer America Plan” on Thursday, but was delayed by his COVID-19 infection. It reportedly includes funding for police departments in the United States to onboard 100,000 additional police officers over five years, and it would form part of Biden’s proposed budget for 2023.

While that portion of the plan might sound appealing, the proposal also reportedly included “additional commonsense steps” meant to limit Second Amendment rights and additional funding proposals for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

What the plan really shows is that Biden is concerned about Americans’ perceptions that he and his party have been soft on crime.

Instead of trusting him to fix a problem he has partially fueled, Americans need to elect Republicans who truly believe in the importance of law and order.

