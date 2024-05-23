The commencement ceremony at Harvard University was crashed on Thursday by hundreds of anti-Israel protestors, many of who walked out of the event and were joined by some of their professors.

The end of the 2023-2024 academic year for the school, which was defined in large part by support for Hamas at the once-reputable Ivy League university, ended with all eyes on those who supported the terror group.

Videos that went viral on social media showed students in caps and gowns storming out of the commencing speech.

Chants of “Let them walk!” were heard.

The New York Times reported the chant was a reference to 13 Harvard students who were told they could not receive their diplomas alongside their classmates because they set up an encampment on campus.

Hundreds of students walked out of Harvard University’s commencement ceremony on Thursday, while masses chanted “Let them walk!”, a reference to 13 student protesters who were not allowed to graduate. https://t.co/CFIpckk0i9 pic.twitter.com/UaGyUuly6I — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 23, 2024

In the encampment, those students demanded a ceasefire in Gaza where the Israeli military has been at war with terrorism since last fall.

According to ABC News, hundreds of people in total walked out of the commencement event.

Do you think Harvard is still a good University? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

BREAKING: Hundreds of Harvard students and faculty have walked out of commencement in support of Palestine and the 15 seniors having their degrees withheld for protesting a genocide. pic.twitter.com/D0lGKrmzvq — Harvxrd Palestine Solidarity Committee (@HarvxrdPSC) May 23, 2024

CHAOS: Mass walkout by anti-Israel students and professors at Harvard. As is common with this group, they have made everything about themselves and have ruined graduation for everyone else. pic.twitter.com/RrluX4A8Q4 — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) May 23, 2024

On the way out, some screamed, “Free Palestine!”

Some Harvard students inside the ceremony also displayed Palestinian flags.

Anti-Israel activists storm Harvard during a commencement ceremony and raise the Palestinian flag over the podium. Students wore keffiyehs and waved Palestinian flags during their protest. Not a single American flag can be seen in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/0xYSJw5rQh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 23, 2024

Shruthi Kumar, a Harvard student who spoke on Thursday, accused the school of punishing people for using their First Amendment rights.

She was met with applause.

“This is about civil rights and upholding democratic principles,” she told her fellow graduates. “The students had spoken. The faculty had spoken. Harvard, do you hear us?”

Students earlier in the day displayed a banner on campus that accused Harvard of funding “genocide.”

Good morning from Harvard’s commencement. pic.twitter.com/dMMMZzmsk6 — Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine (@HarvardOOP) May 23, 2024

A school year that began with allegations of plagiarism from then-Harvard President Claudine Gay ended Thursday with the school consumed by an entirely different spectacle.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.