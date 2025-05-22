Share
Commentary

Watch: Ilhan Omar Has Telling Response When Reporter Asks About Murder of Israeli Diplomats

 By Randy DeSoto  May 22, 2025 at 12:46pm
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar could not bring herself to provide one word of sympathy when asked about the murder of two Israeli diplomats in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night.

Pro-Palestinian activist Elias Rodriguez, 31, reportedly has confessed to gunning down two staffers from the Israeli embassy — Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Milgrimas, 26 — as they were leaving the Young Diplomats Reception being held at the Capital Jewish Museum.

The alleged gunman shouted, “Free, Free Palestine!” outside the building after being arrested.

A reporter asked Omar as she was leaving the Capitol Thursday, “Can I get your reaction to the shooting that happened in DC last night?”

“I’m going to go for now,” she answered, never even looking at the reporter.

The congresswoman later posted on the social media platform X, “I am appalled by the deadly shooting at the [Capitol] Jewish Museum last night. Holding the victims, their families, and loved ones in my thoughts and prayers. Violence should have no place in our country.”

Fairly bland as statements go, with, of course, the proviso that she’s against all violence, thereby putting the alleged targeted killing of Jewish people in the same category as any random act of murder.

Most probably know that Omar has a history when it comes to Israel.

Multiple censure resolutions have been brought against her, and she was publicly admonished by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for suggesting on Twitter in 2019 that the only reason people support the Jewish State is “about the Benjamins.”

Journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon, who is Jewish, responded at the time to Omar’s since-deleted tweet, “Would love to know who @IlhanMN thinks is paying American politicians to be pro-Israel, though I think I can guess. Bad form, Congresswoman.”

Omar answered, “AIPAC!” referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the most influential pro-Israel advocacy group in Washington, D.C.

Last spring, Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska brought a censure resolution against Omar over comments she made while visiting pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University in New York.

“I think it is really unfortunate that people don’t care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe and that we should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide,” the congresswoman said, according to the New York Post.

In other words, those American Jewish students who support Israel are “pro-genocide.”

Israel certainly hasn’t engaged in genocide toward the Palestinians in response to the Hamas terror attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. When you inform civilians to evacuate areas ahead of bombings and allow tons of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, that would run exactly contrary to trying to destroy all Palestinians.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded at the time, “It is patently false and a blood libel to suggest that ANY Jewish students are ‘pro-genocide.'”

“It is abhorrent that a sitting member of Congress would slander an entire group of young people in such a cold, calculated manner. This is how people get killed,” he added.

The Post reported that in February 2023, Republicans removed Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee over her past comments about Israel and Jewish people.

Omar’s belated post on X, Thursday, expressing sympathy for the murder of two Israeli diplomats in Washington must be taken in the context of her history. Her true feelings on the matter were on display when she declined to comment on camera regarding the tragedy.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Ilhan Omar Has Telling Response When Reporter Asks About Murder of Israeli Diplomats
