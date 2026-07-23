Ethiopian Immigrant Arrested After Execution of 3 Rental Workers - Felt He Was Being Discriminated Against

Minnesota is making headlines again — for the ugliest reasons imaginable.

An Ethiopian immigrant executed three rental company workers Monday in a dispute over a parking contract, according to police and prosecutors.

And while the full details of the story are still coming into line, at least one potential takeaway jumps out pretty quickly:

The American left’s incessant injection of poison into the body politic is a great way to get Americans killed.

According to TwinCities.com, the website of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, 30-year-old Tsegaab Ademassu Binessu is the caught-on-camera killer.

Ethiopian migrant accused of executing three apartment staffers due to a parking dispute in Minnesota. 30-year-old Tsegaab Binessu was reportedly upset that he wasn’t allowed to cancel his $ 65-a-month parking garage contract, so he decided to murder three people. Nansi… pic.twitter.com/F0tvSfWl1G — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 22, 2026

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He’s been in the country for at least eight years, according to a roommate who spoke to the website. When Binessu was arrested hundreds of miles from the scene of the crime, he had his U.S. passport and Social Security card, an empty handgun magazine and a permit to carry his weapon.

He also had a wife and children still living in Ethiopia because they’d faced immigration complications trying to emigrate, TwinCities.com reported.

But Binessu apparently hadn’t lived here long enough to understand that a “contract” entails promises made by all parties involved — promises that are enforceable by law.

Binessu went to his rental office about 4 p.m. to try to cancel a parking contract he’d just renewed. He’d sold the vehicle involved and no longer needed the space, TwinCities.com reported.

The rental office refused — in a development that would surprise no one who’s ever dealt with a rental office. Binessu was apparently on the hook for that 65 bucks a month, whether he parked a vehicle there or not.

Most people might understand being infuriated by that. Most people might take a strong dislike to the office employees who are explaining the rudiments of contract law.

But what most people would not do is pull out a handgun and start shooting to kill.

After the killings, Binessu fled in a vehicle owned by one of his victims. He was arrested almost 200 miles away, TwinCities.com reported,

And Binessu’s rationale for the slaughter that has him facing three counts of murder? According to TwinCities.com, he told investigators he “hated the American system.”

“Binessu complained that his apartment management repeatedly blamed issues on ‘the system’ instead of helping him,” a criminal complaint stated, according to the website.

“Binessu believes he was treated unfairly because he is Black and an immigrant. Binessu repeatedly said he has lost everything he cared about: his wife, his children, his business, his peace of mind. Binessu said life without his family no longer made sense.”

Now, a man’s despair over losing his family is one thing. That doesn’t, and can’t, ever excuse murder, of course, but men and women have lost their minds over less.

The more telling part of that paragraph is where Binessu claims “he was treated unfairly because he is Black and an immigrant.”

Does that shock a single American who’s followed the news lately? Living as Binessu does in the festering cauldron of anti-American thinking that is the Minnesota of Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar — along with nutcases like the late Renee Good and Alex Pretti — it’s safe to say that Binessu has been marinating in rhetoric denouncing American society as irredeemably racist since at least the hellish summer of 2020.

In the 18 months since Donald Trump returned to the White House, that rhetoric has only gotten more heated with immigrants thrown into the mix, as leftists justify violent behavior with suffocating self-righteousness, and without regard to the consequences.

And Binessu has apparently imbibed enough of their venom to have escalated a perfectly normal — if infuriating — financial dispute into a triple murder, apparently driven by the belief that “the system” is uniquely arrayed against anyone with melanin in their skin who has emigrated to the United States.

Well, here’s a news flash: “The system” is arrayed against anyone who won’t keep up his end of a legal contract, no matter how good the reason might be. That’s why it’s called “the system.”

It might not be perfect — no human institution ever will be — but it works pretty well when people hold up their own ends of a bargain.

It doesn’t work when the men and women who are supposed to be enforcing the law squander their moral and legal authority by pontificating endlessly that the laws themselves are the problem — not the lawbreakers.

And that’s where Democrats have brought the state of Minnesota — and where they want to bring the whole country.

The state needs a good dose of reality — and the antivenin of respect for the law.

It’s late for the three innocent victims who were murdered on Monday — over an amount that, if the contract involved monthly payments over the course of a year, probably totals less than $800.

It’s too late for Binessu himself — he’s exactly the kind of murderous migrant the United States doesn’t need any more of.

But it’s not too late for Minnesota — or for the rest of the country.

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