Geraldo Rivera Roasted for Asking Idiotic Question About ICE Agents

Geraldo Rivera just reminded America why Fox News showed him the door.

The former TV host-turned keyboard contrarian took to X on Tuesday night to pose a question so clueless, it could’ve been pulled from an MSNBC segment.

The retired TV host demanded to know why ICE agents wear masks.

“Cops do not wear masks. They deal with the most dangerous elements in society. Why do ICE agents wear masks? What are they hiding?” Rivera posted.

Cops do not wear masks. They deal with the most dangerous elements in society. Why do ICE agents wear masks? What are they hiding? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 9, 2025

As if his initial post wasn’t tone-deaf enough, he doubled down with a second.

“Judges don’t wear masks. Sheriffs don’t wear masks. Marshals don’t wear masks. FBI agents don’t wear masks. Court officers don’t wear masks. Cops don’t wear masks. Only ICE agents.”

Judges don’t wear masks. Sheriffs don’t wear masks. Marshals don’t wear masks. FBI agents don’t wear masks. Court officers don’t wear masks. Cops don’t wear masks.

Only ICE agents. https://t.co/20i5VXRUgk — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 9, 2025

Within minutes, Rivera was ratioed into oblivion.

One user posted a screenshot of a New York Times headline: “10 Charged With Attempted Murder in Officer Shooting at ICE Detention Center.”

The person responded: “Gee, I wonder why they’re protecting their identities.”

Gee, I wonder why they’re protecting their identities. pic.twitter.com/ogR0UuQwu0 — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 9, 2025

Another bluntly wrote, “People are trying to kill them.”

People are trying to kill them. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) July 9, 2025

And that’s not hyperbole. Others joined in on the roast:

Leftists are trying to assassinate ICE agents and are actively doxxing them, and yet Geraldo doesn’t understand why they wear masks. https://t.co/XpBQLwN8G4 — Jason Mattera (@JasonMattera) July 9, 2025

This is absolutely untrue. FBI HRT covers their face when they conduct a raid as do US Marshals. Many law-enforcement officers do because bad guys will come after them and their families. https://t.co/gbp3unMxNn — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 9, 2025

Don’t play dumb G. You know what the Cartels will do to the ICE officers and family. Identities are often withheld in court proceedings. Tough to watch you advocate injury to ICE agents and/or their family. https://t.co/qP7ZU3fncS — Bob Hunt (TX) (@Bob_Hunt) July 9, 2025

Geraldo, my neighbor and good friend worked for the ATF. He was targeted by urban gang members. His house was in his wife's maiden name, and he ALWAYS wore a mask because he would have been shot by the gang bangers otherwise. Don't be so stupid! https://t.co/X4FK58qmpj — Xbeeswax (@beeswax53) July 9, 2025

According to Fox News — Rivera’s former home network — ICE agents were targeted in two separate ambush attacks in recent days. In one case, 10 people were charged in a shooting outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, which injured one police officer.

The threat to agents is growing fast.

The Department of Homeland Security warned in June that assaults against ICE agents have skyrocketed 500 percent. The political climate around immigration has become so toxic that agents now operate under constant threat.

And while Rivera sits comfortably behind his phone asking dumb questions, real men and women are risking their lives trying to enforce the country’s immigration laws.

The left’s open hostility toward ICE has only emboldened these threats.

Democrats have spent years smearing agents as Nazis and concentration camp guards. Did they really think vulnerable agents would open themselves and their families up to more dangers than they already face on the job?

On top of physical danger, ICE agents also face doxxing, where activists post their home addresses online in hopes of intimidating them into silence.

That’s not transparency. It’s terrorism.

Rivera’s willful ignorance isn’t just embarrassing. It’s dangerous.

He may not care about ICE agents’ safety. But thankfully, the people at DHS who make the rules do.

