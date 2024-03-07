Watch: Jen Psaki, Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow Claim Voters Have Racist Intent for Wanting Border Crisis Fixed

MSNBC hosts Jen Psaki, Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow pompously claimed Tuesday that Republicans who are worried about the barrage of illegal aliens flooding across the nation’s southern border are racist.

The race-hustling coven made the intellectually lazy remarks while discussing exit polls on Super Tuesday that showed GOP primary voters in Virginia said their top concern was illegal immigration.

Psaki, the former White House press secretary under President Joe Biden, said, “I live in Virginia. Immigration was the No. 1 issue.”

Reid cackled in response.

“Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia, a very contested area,” Maddow sarcastically interjected.

The trio erupted into peals of dismissive laughter, underscoring that they think a deep-seated concern shared by many voters is a joke.

Psaki suggested the only reason some Americans worry about illegal immigration is they believe the “racist” rhetoric of Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump.

“Trump has indoctrinated people with this fear of people who do not look like them being a threat to them,” she opined.

Is illegal immigration a big issue in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Maddow claimed that “we get reminded about the borders” only during election season “when there’s a Democrat incumbent … If there’s a Republican in office, then we don’t think about them anymore.”

This is patently false and easily refutable since the border crisis was a constant topic of debate during all four years of Trump’s presidency.







Earlier in the discussion, Reid insisted that Republicans make their voting decisions based solely on racial animus.

“They are voting on race,” she said. “They are voting on this idea of an invasion of brown people over the border, the idea that they can’t get whatever job they want.”

“They’re just voting specifically on racial animus at this stage. It isn’t about economics,” Reid huffed.

The tone-deaf arrogance of MSNBC’s resident race-baiters would be comical if it weren’t so destructive.

WATCH as Jen Psaki and Rachel Maddow mock people in West Virginia for being concerned about the border. An open border endangers all Americans. Especially women. Laken Riley was mųrdered by an illegal and she was in Georgia. Psaki and Maddow should be ashamed of themselves. pic.twitter.com/zxQVXYicqx — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 6, 2024

Americans dying by the thousands of fentanyl overdoses, women raped and murdered, kids sex-trafficked, cops assaulted…all due to leftists’ open border. Jen Psaki and Rachel Maddow: “OMG, it’s hilarious, hahahahahahahahaha, people in Virginia are so stupid…” pic.twitter.com/nkDahD9ipG — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) March 6, 2024

Contrary to left-wing claims, it’s not just white Americans who oppose illegal immigration.

There are countless minorities of all colors who are terrified of the catastrophic, long-term economic and social damage being caused by the unprecedented border disaster metastasizing under Biden.

In November, a group of black Chicago residents demanded an end to “sanctuary city” policies, which they said hurt black Americans.

More Black & Hispanic Americans will be voting Republican in 2024: Democrat policy caused the border crisis.

Democrat policy makes communities less safe.

Democrat policy caused rampant inflation.

Democrat policy prioritizes illegals over Americans. We must put the American… pic.twitter.com/GWhSn154VE — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) March 7, 2024

In January, a joint poll by the Los Angeles Times and the University of California, Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found that a whopping 63 percent of Latinos in California consider illegal aliens to be a “burden.”

Across social media, numerous Latino-Americans speak out against illegal immigration.

Hey @CNN, I’m Latino. You know what I am first? An American citizen. I care that American citizens are being raped and murdered by illegal aliens that Democrats and you invited here. We need mass deportations and to close our border. I don’t care if it hurts someone’s feelings. pic.twitter.com/0OaKlu6EoY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 3, 2024

Increase illegal immigration = increase in prostitution in some of these “sanctuary” cities. Sex slavery and trade is alive and well in blue cities. Very very sad. Shame on these elected officials. https://t.co/F54Ccx21qL — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) November 4, 2023

On the ground in Eagle Pass, TX. This is a small example of the many debris fields along the US side of the Rio Grande. Illegal immigrants dump their wet clothes and change into a new set after wading across the river. pic.twitter.com/tcpa5TvmCx — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 20, 2023

In addition to draining taxpayer-funded public resources, the daily invasion of unvetted armies of illegal aliens jeopardizes national security and endangers American lives.

Playing the worn-out race card to silence Americans for caring about their communities, their children and their country is no laughing matter — despite what clueless MSNBC hosts say.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.