Commentary

Watch: KJP Snaps at Reporter When Asked if Biden Is 'Disabled' After Rough Debate - 'You Know Better!'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 2, 2024 at 5:41pm
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fielded many questions during her White House briefing Tuesday regarding President Joe Biden’s fitness for office in light of his troubling debate performance last week.

And the Biden team’s strategy became apparent as she came back to the same talking points again and again: Re-contextualize what people saw.

The first talking point to that end was that the president had a bad night. So it’s not that he’s in cognitive decline, but he wasn’t firing on all cylinders at the debate.

Second, Biden “knows what he’s doing” despite being slower on the draw; with age comes “wisdom and … experience.”

During Thursday night’s debate against former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, Biden lost his train of thought multiple times and made nonsensical statements at other moments.

One instance that received a lot of media coverage was when the president gave a rambling, incoherent answer about health care ending with, “We finally beat Medicare.”

During the Tuesday briefing, a reporter asked, “Is [Biden] disabled?”

Jean-Pierre responded, “No.”

She then reprimanded the reporter for shouting out his question, “You know better! Come on.”

At another point, the press secretary was asked, “Does President Biden, at 81 years old, have Alzheimer’s, any form of dementia, or degenerative illness that may cause these sorts of lapses?”

He then asserted before Jean-Pierre replied, that if she does not know the answer to his question, she should.

In a sharp tone, Jean-Pierre responded, “I have an answer for you. Are you ready for it?  It’s a no. And I hope you’re asking the other guy the same exact question.”

The press secretary did concede, “He’s not a young man. That’s why he’s acknowledging he’s a little slower than he used to be in walking and not as smooth in speaking. We get that.”

Is Joe Biden mentally fit to be president?

Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden will be doing a sit-down with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos over the weekend and hold a news conference next week with reporters at the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C.

She argued that these will be opportunities for the president to show the debate night was an outlier.

But that’s the problem. He’s been having these moments of freezing on stage and experiencing serious mental lapses for months.

Try as they might, the White House is not going to be able to spin Biden’s obvious decline.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Watch: KJP Snaps at Reporter When Asked if Biden Is 'Disabled' After Rough Debate - 'You Know Better!'
Conversation