Watch: Leftist Mob Attacks DHS Employee Entering ICE Facility

A disturbing video showcasing just how zealous the anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement crowd is getting has surfaced online.

Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager captured some harrowing footage showing an unhinged mob trying to dogpile a car that just happened to be driven by a Department of Homeland Security employee.

The angry crowd pounced on the vehicle as it was trying to reach the Broadview ICE facility in Illinois.

You can view the intense footage for yourself below:

BREAKING: Protesters attempt to block a vehicle driven by an individual that displayed a DHS badge from advancing towards the Broadview ICE facility pic.twitter.com/bdkbSYri9A — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 26, 2025

It was a genuinely terrifying situation — imagine if the mob had successfully extricated the DHS employee from their car — which required a proportionate response from the Broadview, Illinois, ICE office.

According to local ABC affiliate WLS-TV, pepper spray and rubber bullets were deployed to quell the mob. WLS reported that those measures were used “several times.”

The outlet added that it saw at least two protesters getting arrested and removed in cuffs.

The angry crowd was in place to protest ICE’s immigration crackdown in and around Chicago.

“This is not the type of action our law enforcement agencies, whether local or federal, should be conducting on U.S. soil,” one protester told WLS.

“If they’re gonna treat people in the outside like this, then how are they treating the people on the inside, like is it even worse than this?” another protester whined.

Gutenschwager also posted some video of ICE “treating the people” a certain way with pepper balls.

Pepper balls deployed outside the ICE facility here in Broadview, Illinois pic.twitter.com/yUSIdQTBBr — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 26, 2025

This violent incident is just the latest being perpetuated by the anti-Donald Trump and anti-ICE leftists during the president’s second term.

Just a couple of weeks ago, discussions about political violence reached a fever pitch after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The behavior of this Broadview mob highlights the very real concerns from the right that their best and brightest are being systematically targeted by violent leftists.

(Again, as mentioned above, imagine if that DHS employee had been pulled out of his or her car.)

Trump, meanwhile, has shown no qualms about his utilization of ICE to help curb unchecked illegal immigration and all of the problems it brings. In fact, the angst from the left is almost surprising given that Trump has been crystal clear about his thoughts on rampant immigration before, during, and after his first term.

