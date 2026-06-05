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U.S. Coast Guard personnel watch over the 188 Haitians picked up Dec. 3, 2001, after their overloaded boat ran aground in 3 feet of water off the South Florida coast about 10 miles south of Miami.
U.S. Coast Guard personnel watch over the 188 Haitians picked up Dec. 3, 2001, after their overloaded boat ran aground in 3 feet of water off the South Florida coast about 10 miles south of Miami. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Footage: US CBP Locates 240 Haitians Attempting an 'Illegal Maritime Migration' on a Single Small Boat

 By Jack Davis  June 5, 2026 at 8:16am
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An attempt to illegally enter the United States almost ended in disaster for more than 200 Haitians whose boat was taking on water after its engine died.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, its Air and Marine Operations spotted the boat on Sunday, May 31, as it was about 65 nautical miles south of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The 50-foot wooden boat had two outboard engines and was heading north.

Turks and Caicos authorities were informed, as was the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard aircraft later reported that the boat had lost an engine and was taking on water.

“Occupants were seen bailing three to five gallons of water per minute,” the release said.

“Our crews are trained to respond quickly and effectively to situations like this, where lives are at risk,” Drew Gellerson, director of Air and Marine Operations in Jacksonville, Florida, said.

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“Working closely with our partners, we were able to track the vessel and provide critical information to ensure a safe rescue. This incident highlights the importance of international cooperation in protecting lives at sea,” he added.

About six hours after the boat was first sighted, a Coast Guard aircraft said the boat was no longer moving as passengers used buckets to bail water.

At that point, Turks and Caicos rescue authorities responded, reaching the boat early Monday.

The rescue crew took 240 people from the boat, including 191 adult men, 44 adult women, and five minors.

Turks and Caicos authorities took the passengers into custody.

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None of the passengers reached the U.S.

“Our personnel helped prevent what could have been a catastrophic loss of life while stopping yet another illegal migration attempt,” Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott posted on X.

“The message remains clear: illegal maritime migration is dangerous, it is not worth the risk, and you will not gain entry into the US,” he wrote.

“The successful interdiction and safe removal of these individuals from a perilous situation was made possible by the close collaboration and swift response of the Coast Guard, CBP AMO personnel, and authorities from the Turks and Caicos Islands,” Lt. Chelsea Garcia, deputy director of Coast Guard Operations for the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, said, according to Fox News.

“We strongly advise anyone considering participating in an unlawful maritime migration attempt to reconsider,” she said. “These journeys are extremely hazardous, frequently involving severely overcrowded and unseaworthy vessels that are often taking on water and lack basic life-saving equipment.”

She urged anyone wanting entry into America to use “safe, legal, and orderly avenues” rather than “risking their lives at sea.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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