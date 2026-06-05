Footage: US CBP Locates 240 Haitians Attempting an 'Illegal Maritime Migration' on a Single Small Boat

An attempt to illegally enter the United States almost ended in disaster for more than 200 Haitians whose boat was taking on water after its engine died.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, its Air and Marine Operations spotted the boat on Sunday, May 31, as it was about 65 nautical miles south of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The 50-foot wooden boat had two outboard engines and was heading north.

Turks and Caicos authorities were informed, as was the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard aircraft later reported that the boat had lost an engine and was taking on water.

“Occupants were seen bailing three to five gallons of water per minute,” the release said.

“Our crews are trained to respond quickly and effectively to situations like this, where lives are at risk,” Drew Gellerson, director of Air and Marine Operations in Jacksonville, Florida, said.

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“Working closely with our partners, we were able to track the vessel and provide critical information to ensure a safe rescue. This incident highlights the importance of international cooperation in protecting lives at sea,” he added.

About six hours after the boat was first sighted, a Coast Guard aircraft said the boat was no longer moving as passengers used buckets to bail water.

At that point, Turks and Caicos rescue authorities responded, reaching the boat early Monday.

The rescue crew took 240 people from the boat, including 191 adult men, 44 adult women, and five minors.

Turks and Caicos authorities took the passengers into custody.

None of the passengers reached the U.S.

Outstanding work by @CBPAMO, @USCG, and our international partners. This week, Air Interdiction Agents located a vessel carrying 240 migrants from Haiti attempting an illegal maritime migration. The overcrowded vessel was taking on water and in danger of sinking. Our… pic.twitter.com/OcjvdXDHZh — CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott (@CBPCommissioner) June 4, 2026

“Our personnel helped prevent what could have been a catastrophic loss of life while stopping yet another illegal migration attempt,” Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott posted on X.

“The message remains clear: illegal maritime migration is dangerous, it is not worth the risk, and you will not gain entry into the US,” he wrote.

“The successful interdiction and safe removal of these individuals from a perilous situation was made possible by the close collaboration and swift response of the Coast Guard, CBP AMO personnel, and authorities from the Turks and Caicos Islands,” Lt. Chelsea Garcia, deputy director of Coast Guard Operations for the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, said, according to Fox News.

OUR BORDERS ARE CLOSED. Whether by land or sea — if you try to enter our nation illegally, we will hunt you down and find you. https://t.co/wWC2WO5GRD — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 4, 2026

“We strongly advise anyone considering participating in an unlawful maritime migration attempt to reconsider,” she said. “These journeys are extremely hazardous, frequently involving severely overcrowded and unseaworthy vessels that are often taking on water and lack basic life-saving equipment.”

She urged anyone wanting entry into America to use “safe, legal, and orderly avenues” rather than “risking their lives at sea.”

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