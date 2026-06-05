Dems Despise Normal, Masculine Men, Which is Why They Elevate People Like Tim Walz and Graham Platner

Democrats have a big problem with men, and it goes way beyond losing them as voters.

The party can’t ever seem to find normal, traditionally masculine men to run for office. Even if they did, Democratic primary voters would almost certainly reject them.

Think about the male Democrats currently running for office. How many of them seem relatable to the average American man?

Most people can’t relate to officials like Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, Gavin Newsom, or Pete Buttigieg. They are all effeminate or scripted.

They are insulated from the experiences of working men.

But Republicans don’t denounce masculinity, and conservative voters, by and large, respect and uphold the male experience and perspective.

In contrast, Democrats have made men the enemy for years. The broken relationship between the DNC and male voters has been getting more toxic with every election cycle.

Democrats have spent decades treating traditional masculinity like a threat or a nuisance instead of the virtue that it is.

Strength, competitiveness, self-reliance, and providing for others are attributes viewed with disgust by millions of Democratic Party-aligned feminists.

You don’t even need to follow politics closely to see the hate.

On just about every TV show for the last couple of decades, the father is the clueless buffoon, whereas the mother is the competent and resourceful parent. The kids roll their eyes at the man of the house — even as he keeps a roof over their heads.

Normal men have noticed the way they are portrayed and looked down on by a culture dominated by left-wing activists.

That’s one reason most of them rejected Kamala Harris and “folksy” Tim Walz in 2024.

Walz was sold as the relatable, Midwestern dad. A majority of voters saw through the act and perceived Minnesota’s governor as the prancing loser and cunning politician he turned out to be.

Democrats saw the rejection, and a race that started in Maine now has them coming from every corner of the country to defend a guy with mounting and credible allegations of hate and abuse.

Democrats are bending over backward to defend Graham Platner as a normal guy — a Marine veteran, an oyster farmer, a fighter for the little guy — dismissing his accusers and his privileged upbringing.

The bigger issue isn’t Walz or Platner. It’s that Democrats are fundamentally unable to choose and back candidates who connect with normal men.

There’s probably a perfectly average, left-of-center husband, father, coach, or small business owner in Maine right now who could have run against Platner.

But such a candidate never would have gotten the party’s blessing.

Democrats keep passing over normal guys, and it’s because they despise normal guys.

That’s why America has to keep meeting people like Walz and Platner.

Until the focus group elites and the misandrists no longer control half of our political discourse, the candidates they keep elevating will keep reflecting the Democratic Party’s outright hostility toward men.

Much like men in women’s sports, Graham Platner is effectively another symptom of end-stage feminism.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.