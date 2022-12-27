Watch: 'Libs of TikTok' Unveils Her Identity, Reveals Secret Offer from DeSantis

A televised interview last week yielded a surprising anecdote about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The moment came during Tucker Carlson’s interview with Chaya Raichik, the previously anonymous woman behind the frequently-viral Libs of TikTok Twitter account.

Although she had previously been interviewed by Carlson, Raichik’s face was shown on air for the first time during the interview on “Tucker Carlson Today.”

During the interview, Raichik talked about the backlash she has experienced for her Twitter page, which reposts videos created by liberal leftists — often public school teachers or others who work with children — who gleefully share how they promote transgenderism and other LGBT issues to the youngsters in their care.

Raichik and her family members have been harassed over the Twitter posts, particularly after Raichik was “doxed,” or had her personal information publicized — in April by Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz.

It was a frightening experience, but Raichik described a moment when support and encouragement came from a surprising source.

“When I was doxed, someone from Ron DeSantis’ team called me,” Raichik told Carlson.

“She said, ‘The governor wanted me to get you a message … he said, If you don’t feel safe — for you or your family — if you need a place to go, to hide, to stay … you can come to the governor’s mansion.

“‘We have a guest house for you, and you can come and stay as long as you need.'”

Carlson was incredulous. “Really?” “What?” “The governor of Florida?” he interjected at various points in the interview.

“Yes. I can’t even — I was … almost in tears,” Raichik told the Fox news host. “Like, the governor of Florida … like he has nothing better … “

“And you’re living in California?” Carlson asked.

“I’m living in California,” she confirmed. “And he took time out of his — I’m assuming — extremely busy schedule. I mean, he’s the governor of Florida. And to send someone to call me, to make sure I’m safe.”

“That’s crazy!” Carlson responded.

“Unreal,” Raichik agreed.

“And invited you to stay at his house?”

“Yeah,” Raichik nodded.

.@LibsofTikTok reveals that @GovRonDeSantis offered her to stay at the governor’s mansion as a place for her to hide when she got doxxed and threatened. “You can come and stay as long as you need.'” pic.twitter.com/HyzVhgDKd7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 27, 2022

In a Twitter post Tuesday, Raichik shared an epilogue to that incident.

“I recently got the opportunity to thank @GovRonDeSantis in person,” she posted.

“He was so gracious. Brushed it off. He said ‘of course! You do great work!’ It wasn’t even a question for him.

“Genuinely a kindhearted person.”

I recently got the opportunity to thank @GovRonDeSantis in person. He was so gracious. Brushed it off. He said “of course! You do great work!” It wasn’t even a question for him. Genuinely a kindhearted person. https://t.co/R4CEqaxwQK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 27, 2022

Her Twitter followers were not surprised at that revelation, either.

“That’s our Heavy D for ya,” wrote @Ceceliaism. “‘Thank me for what? Doing what any decent person would do? Psssh.’ Love my Gov.”

That’s our Heavy D for ya. “Thank me for what? Doing what any decent person would do? Psssh.” Love my Gov. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) December 27, 2022

Several detractors chimed in to accuse Raichik of hate, but others defended her actions.

“[I]’m sure the attacks will come at you from every direction. Be strong sister, There are millions of Americans with you and behind you!” wrote @RealitySaloon.

“You are a brave American hero and I thank you for everything you do,” wrote @Nocturnal_Count. “Our governor is the best. You won’t only be protected by our governor but you will also be protected by a lot of us patriots in Florida as well. You have a lot of people behind you and who care about you.”

You are a brave American hero and I thank you for everything you do. Our governor is the best. You won’t only be protected by our governor but you will also be protected by a lot of us patriots in Florida as well. You have a lot of people behind you and who care about you.❤️🇺🇸🐊 — Ronnie (@Nocturnal_Count) December 27, 2022

