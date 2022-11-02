NBA Legend's Ex-Wife Accuses Him of 'Pressuring' Their Child Into Transgenderism to Cash in on 'Financial Opportunities'

The ex-wife of a former NBA all-star is speaking out against her husband’s role in the legal gender change of the former couple’s 15-year-old son.

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade has filed a petition of objection to block Dwyane Wade from legally changing the gender of Zaya (Zion) Wade and requesting a new birth certificate for the 15-year-old in Los Angeles court, according to court documents obtained Wednesday by The Blast.

Zaya Wade publicly identifies as transgender. Dwyane filed a legal request to process the name and governmental sex change in August, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

At the time, Dwyane expressed his intent to seek the changes for his minor son without the consent of the child’s mother.

Funches-Wade is accusing her retired NBA ex-husband of facilitating the gender transition with personal profit as a motive.

The boy’s mother indicated that Dwyane has already profited from the so-called gender transition and that he anticipates more profits in the future.

“He informed me that a lot of money had been already made and that additional money will be made in relation to our child’s name and gender issue,” Funches-Wade said of an April meeting in which her ex-husband outlined his plans for Zaya’s transition, according to The Blast.

The NBA superstar also has his eyes on lucrative deals with the corporate media related to the transition, according to Funches-Wade’s court filing obtained by The Blast.

“I inquired what companies had made deals, or was willing to make deals, with (Dwyane) regarding our child,” Funches-Wade recalled of the meeting.

“Zion, who was present at the time, answered that various companies were interested and that Disney was a prospective company.”

The boy’s mother declines to use the female name her son has identified with, instead using his given, male name in the court filing, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Zaya has already been profiled as a “14-year-old LGBTQ+ activist” in a photo feature for Vice’s i-D media division.

Funches-Wade also accused her ex-husband of violating previous divorce agreements that protected both parents’ rights to make fundamental decisions for their two children.

Funches-Wade cited a 2011 custody agreement in the court filing which obligates Wayne to “discuss with and obtain input in the major decisions affecting care, welfare, activities, health, education and religious upbringing” for the couple’s two children, according to The Blast.

The concerned mother expressed fears for her son’s future in the court filing, describing him as the victim of his father’s “pressure.”

“I have concerns that (Dwyane) may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

Funches-Wade is urging the court to deny Dwayne’s request, expressing her desire that her son makes his own life choices as an adult when he turns 18, according to The Blast.

A judge is set to make a decision on the matter in December.

