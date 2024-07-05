A malfunction at a Fourth of July fireworks show sent multiple people to the hospital, with much of the chaos being captured on video.

The incident happened at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Thursday.

Video of the malfunction at the Stadium of Fire show recorded the moment one of the fireworks banks appeared to go haywire, sending a volley of mortars screaming into the crowd.

The chaos unfolded as a formation of fighter jets completed a flyover above the stadium.

One video, taken close to an impact zone, showed the speed and power of the incoming rounds.

At stadium of fire in provo and fireworks hit people about 10 over from me. #stadiumoffire pic.twitter.com/1moIB1KemY — John Pestana (@jpestana) July 5, 2024

Other angles showed that the malfunctioning pyrotechnic battery sent a shower of mortars into a group of cheerleaders, as well as multiple packed stadium sections.

A compilation of multiple angles captured the crowd’s surprise at the explosive malfunction.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people are reportedly injured after a multiple fireworks malfunctioned and shot into the crowd during the opening ceremonie for the 4th of July show 📌#Provo | #Utah Currently, Multiple people are reportedly injured during the national anthem at the… pic.twitter.com/wte89yA2pU — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 5, 2024

According to KSL-TV, six people from the crowd were taken to the hospital. It’s unknown how many more people were hit but declined treatment.

A planned act by the Jonas Brothers was delayed while first responders cleared injured people and assessed the situation.

After 20 minutes, the show continued.

“Safety is of the upmost importance to us,” event organizers said in a statement to KUTV.

“All pyrotechnics are thoroughly checked before the show and were rechecked after the incident. Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by the incident, and we are following up with them to make sure they are okay.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were some 9,700 fireworks-related injuries reported in America last year. Most of the injuries were to the hands, fingers or face.

Eight people died from fireworks in 2023.

In addition, the CPSC found that a startling 18 percent of fireworks tested contained noncompliant chemicals and materials.

