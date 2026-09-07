Watch: MLB Player Collapses After Being Hit in the Head By His Own Teammate

An Arizona Diamondbacks player dropped like a rock after being hit in the head with a line drive off the bat of a teammate.

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was on first as second baseman Ketel Marte came to bat in the third inning of Arizona’s 3-2 win over the Houston Astros, according to ESPN.

Ketel sent a 93 mph line drive screaming toward right field, but the ball hit Perdomo in the head as he darted toward second base.

Manager Torey Lovullo said after the game that Perdomo was under observation but was not in any concussion protocol.

Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo was struck in the head by a 93 mph line drive off the bat of teammate Ketel Marte and was down a few minutes before walking off the field without assistance. pic.twitter.com/3ig1cNyrug — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 6, 2026

After the ball hit Perdomo, he was writhing on the ground as players ran toward him.

Do you watch baseball? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 47% (9 Votes) No: 53% (10 Votes)

After a few minutes, Perdomo was able to get up and walk off the field without assistance.

Lovullo said he had “never seen anything like” the incident.

“The ball had a little topspin on it, and he thought he could get under it and keep moving, but it just kept track of him and hit him,” Lovullo said.

“And when you go out there and you see him lying on the ground, there’s a lot of uncertainty for everybody, and then there’s some fear, like is he going to be okay?” he said.

Perdomo did not black out, Lovullo said.

“And then he started to respond and talked about some of the pressure that he was feeling in his head, and he was responding and he was spot-on with all of his answers,” Lovullo said.

“So at that point, we all breathed a collective sigh of relief,” he said.

Perdomo was dizzy after he was hit, but tests for serious damage came back negative.

“Ketel and I both came up here and saw him at the same time, and it was nice to see those two embrace and hug for a second,” Lovullo said, adding that Marte had been worried after the ball he hit struck his teammate.

“That was scary the way he went down,” Arizona third baseman Nolan Arenado said, according to MLB.com.

“We don’t like seeing that. Just to see him get up and walk off was huge for us. I think we’re all praying for him. That was great. He seems like he’s going to be good, which is huge because we need him,” he said.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.