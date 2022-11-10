Watch: MSNBC Panelist Pairs Midterm Losers for 2024 Presidential Run, 1 Lost by 37 Points

On Thursday, an MSNBC contributor suggested a presidential ticket of Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and twice-defeated Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams of Georgia.

“What about if we had — we pair up Liz Cheney and Stacey Abrams and actually start talking about universal voting and election reform?” said Maria Teresa Kumar, founding president and CEO of Voto Latino. “I could see them doing [that] kind of czar thing with the administration that’s completely bipartisan. That would be exciting.”

Cheney was defeated by 37 points by Harriet Hageman in an August primary election while Abrams lost a gubernatorial rematch Tuesday to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia — by almost 8 percent.

Abrams refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election she lost to then-Secretary of State Kemp, saying, “concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper” and that she could not do that, alleging voter suppression.

“With these commissions that the president can create, and there is definitely an appetite for this kind of movement, of how do — there’s not one American who has not experienced an election, Election Day and said, ‘This is flawed. There has to be a better way,’” Kumar continued.

Republicans complained after more than 20 percent of tabulation machines in Maricopa County, Arizona, malfunctioned on Tuesday, prompting Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer to apologize.

