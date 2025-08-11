Share
Watch: Newly Released Video Shows Man Brutally Attack Elderly Pro-Life Advocates

 By Michael Austin  August 11, 2025 at 10:22am
The full footage of the moment when a man brutally assaulted two elderly pro-life sidewalk counselors at a Planned Parenthood in Baltimore, Maryland, has been released for the first time.

On May 26, 2023, 73-year-old Mark Crosby and 84-year-old Richard Schaefer were interrupted from their work by Patrick Brice, 28, who assailed the two advocates. Crosby was left with serious facial injuries from the attack, The Daily Wire reported.

Leif Le Mahieu, a reporter for The Daily Wire, obtained surveillance footage of the incident and released it on Friday.

The video showed Brice walking down the sidewalk before doubling back to speak with Schaefer, as described in The Daily Wire report.

Brice was seen shaking the hands of the abortion clinic escorts, volunteers who obstruct the sidewalk counselors and bring women into the abortion clinic, before engaging in a verbal debate with Schaefer.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and images of violence that may offend some readers. 

The young man, who recently avoided jail time with his sentence to one year of home confinement and three years of probation, was heard in the video making vile comments, such as “say you beat your d***, buddy, say you masturbate.”

Would the footage have been released sooner if pro-abortion advocates had been attacked?

Brice also claimed that the sidewalk counselors were harassing “vulnerable people.”

After Schaefer said “it’s a child” in response to the comment about vulnerable people, Brice tackled him.

Crosby then ran to assist Schaefer. Brice forced him to the ground then punched and kicked him in the head.

Brice then walked away from the scene. Schaefer was on the ground while Crosby eventually rose to his knees, blood streaming down his face.

Crosby, who is Catholic, said in an interview with The Daily Wire that he was not shocked by Baltimore City Circuit Judge Yvette Bryant giving his assailant such a weak punishment.

“Baltimore City is criminal-friendly. It’s not victim-friendly at all, especially if you’re a senior,” Crosby said.

“Judges do not like pro-lifers. They don’t like us saving babies. I don’t know why.”

Crosby said that the day of the 2023 attack was “the most glorious” of his life since he was able to suffer for Jesus Christ.

The resolution of the case comes as the Trump administration defunded Planned Parenthood for one year and as abortion levels nationwide continue to increase because of methods like the abortion pill.

