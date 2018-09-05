SECTIONS
Watch: Nike Takes Things to the Next Level by Releasing Kaepernick TV Commercial

By Randy DeSoto
at 4:10pm
Nike appears to be doubling down on its decision to feature former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in its “Just Do It” ad campaign.

The company plans to give the controversial Kaepernick prime time exposure, airing an ad featuring him during the NFL’s season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, USA Today reported.

Nike released the ad voiced by Kaepernick online Wednesday as it celebrates the 30th anniversary of its iconic slogan “Just Do It.”

It comes on the heels of Nike’s release Monday night of an advertising image featuring a close-up of Kaepernick’s face along with the words, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

In the new commercial, he is heard saying, “If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what that you think you can do, good, stay that way. Don’t believe you have to be like anybody to be somebody.”

Kaepernick appears partway into the ad, turning to face the camera as his voiceover intones, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The ad closes with him speaking into the camera, saying, “So don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough.”

At the beginning of the 2016 NFL season, Kaepernick made headlines by sitting during the national anthem to protest what he described as unjust treatment of African-Americans and other minorities in the United States.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media at the time. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

He later changed from sitting to kneeling during the anthem, with many players on other teams following his example.

Kaepernick was a backup quarterback for the 49ers at the time. He opted out of his contract with the team after that season and has not played in the NFL since then.

The 30-year-old has filed a grievance against NFL team owners, accusing them of colluding to deny him the opportunity to play in the league because of his controversial protests. Many fans have stopped watching the NFL because of the anthem demonstrations, which they view as disrespectful to the country and those who have served in the U.S. military. Kaepernick also stirred outrage when he wore socks depicting police officers as pigs.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the Nike ad campaign on Wednesday morning, saying, “Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts.”

“I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way?” he said. “As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!”

Some people are burning their Nike shoes to protest the Kaepernick ad campaign. Many are also calling for a boycott of the company under the hashtag #Nikeboycott.

Nike’s stock dropped 3.2 percent on Tuesday following release of the ad but rebounded slightly on Wednesday, gaining back 0.4 percent.

Rick Milenthal, CEO of the marketing firm The Shipyard, told USA Today that Nike is wise to feature Kaepernick now in an ad because his shelf life is likely short.

“Colin is not a long term play,” Milenthal said. “He is not a Hall of Famer, not a first tier athlete like (Michael) Jordan and (Tiger) Woods. His relevance is now.”

