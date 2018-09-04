‘Sacrificing Everything’: Kaepernick Reportedly to Get Millions, Branded Line

While Nike’s new ads imply former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave up everything for his principles, the fact that the former NFL player is the face of a major advertising campaign and is expected to have his own line of apparel means millions for the man who began the NFL’s national anthem protests.

While Nike is embracing the controversial former athlete, many Americans are pushing back at the athletic wear company for its action.

Nike is reprising its “Just Do it” campaign, but with Kaepernick’s face. An image Kaepernick tweeted shows the former football player’s face with the message, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson tweeted that Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, is hardly losing on the deal.

“A lot behind the curtain here. @Nike had Kaepernick since 2011 but this is actually a new deal done by Kaepernick’s reps @markgeragos& @meiselasb. Nike sat on Kaepernick for 2 years w/ no idea what to do with him. Interest from other shoe companies absolutely changed their tune,” he tweeted.

A lot behind the curtain here. @Nike had Kaepernick since 2011 but this is actually a new deal done by Kaepernick’s reps @markgeragos & @meiselasb. Nike sat on Kaepernick for 2 years w/ no idea what to do with him. Interest from other shoe companies absolutely changed their tune. https://t.co/IJJnjxWHLS — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 3, 2018

“It’s wide endorsement,” Robinson added. “He’s going to have his own branded line. Shoes, shirts, jerseys, etc. There will be Kaepernick apparel. Contract is a ‘star’ deal on par with a top end #NFL player. Millions per year. Star deals also include royalties,” he wrote.

Details on Kaepernick and #Nike: – It’s wide endorsement. He’s going to have his own branded line. Shoes, shirts, jerseys, etc. There will be Kaepernick apparel. – Contract is a “star” deal on par with a top end #NFL player. Millions per year. Star deals also include royalties. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 3, 2018

“We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,” said Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, according to Bleacher Report.

“We wanted to energize its meaning and introduce ‘Just Do It’ to a new generation of athletes.”

Nike also energized a lot of protests, as reported by CNN, which noted many Americans are destroying Nike products now that it is supporting Kaepernick.

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

John Rich of the country duo Big & Rich sounded off about Nike’s action, according to The Hill

“Hey @Nike I guess you made @Kaepernick7 your new ‘face; of the brand because you love the way his socks look with your shoes?” Rich tweeted. “@Reebok here we come.”

Rich then said one member of the band’s road crew already took action.

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Rich also said that “when you compare police to PIGS, this ends the discussion for me. If you don’t find a problem with that, then feel free to unfollow me. The police JUST SHOWED UP at our concert to protect and serve, I’ll ask them what they think and get back to you…”

