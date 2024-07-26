Watch: Olympics Opens Up with Evil Drag Queen Performance, Appears to Mock Jesus' Last Supper

You won’t see an international festival mock Muhammad like this.

The ceremonies opening the Olympic Games in Paris went from panic and fury over a coordinated arson attack on the French rail system to a firestorm of controversy over a drag queen show that somehow made it into the program.

And a strong dose of apparent sacrilege — in the form of mockery of the Last Supper — just made things worse.

The controversy came over a drag show that featured French drag “star” Nicky Doll (nee Karl Sanchez) and his fellow men-pretending-to-be-women watching actual women in a fashion show and staring “fiercely at the models strutting,” according to Out.com, the website of the gay and lesbian magazine Out.

“In a subsequent segment, Nicky and the other queens were shown actually walking the runway as well,” Out reported.

Well, they did more than walk the runway.

The Out.com report didn’t mention it, but they also staged a tableau that was taken by many observers to be a sendup of classic depictions of the Last Supper, the meal Jesus ate with the apostles before his betrayal and crucifixion — and the institution of the Christian sacrament of Communion.

Just in: The 2024 Olympic Games featured imagery involving women and drag queens at the opening ceremony re-creating the last supper.pic.twitter.com/xuCflvlJT4 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) July 26, 2024

Drag Queens mock Christianity as they recreate Jesus’ Last Supper during the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/0RTChRPcJw — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 26, 2024

Wtf is going on at the Olympics opening ceremony? pic.twitter.com/rWIjH8ZVwP — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) July 26, 2024

In this scene from the Olympic opening ceremony, the famous painting of The Last Supper is recreated, but Jesus is replaced with an obese woman, while queer and trans figures (including a child!) depict her apostles. Overt pagan and satanic symbolism. pic.twitter.com/YImWfFDekB — Jenna Ellis (@realJennaEllis) July 26, 2024

To be clear, it wasn’t clear that the apparent parody was actually intentional.

As it was for the arson attacks that paralyzed key French rail lines beginning early Friday morning, responsibility for the international affront of satirizing a moment the world’s 2.4 billion Christians believe is the seminal event in their religion (not to mention the history of the human race) wasn’t being broadcast Friday.

But the outrage wasn’t hard to find, and for good reason.

The scene was simply too evocative to be an accident — or to be ignored. It didn’t take paranoia to understand that the globe’s largest religion was mocked in front of a global audience in a way that literally no other faith would be — because any belief in God is repugnant to a true leftist, but Christianity is the easiest target.

“At the opening of the Olympics in France, they mimicked the Last Supper drawing in a mocking way,” wrote Rachid Hammami, a Muslim convert to Christianity who is now a Christian apologist known as “Brother Rachid.”

“They would never dare to do that to any Islamic symbol. They are extreme leftist cowards!”

At the opening of the Olympics in France, they mimicked the Last Supper drawing in a mocking way. They would never dare to do that to any Islamic symbol. They are extreme leftist cowards! pic.twitter.com/7bKcmHF14u — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) July 26, 2024

At a time when leftists around the world are openly rooting for the murderous Muslim terrorist group Hamas in its war with Israel, at a time when the insanity of the transgender movement is attempting to redefine humanity, an Olympics ceremony that’s theoretically about uniting the globe behind the honest beauty of sports competition is instead heaping the vilest of insults on the religion that’s foundational to Western (and therefore global) civilization.

It’s easy. It’s cheap. And the chances of it getting any of the perpetrators publicly beheaded, say, or slaughtered in their offices by mad gunmen willing to trade martyrdom for mass murder are pretty low.

Those kinds of dangers — and many others are faced by those Islamists regard as the enemies of their religion. France has learned that better than most countries over the years.

Enemies of Christianity have it easy. And they know it.

