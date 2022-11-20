Parler Share
Watch as Police Station Teeters on the Edge of Collapse After Sinkhole Opens Underneath it in West Virginia

 By Jack Davis  November 20, 2022 at 12:04pm
As a giant sinkhole in Hinton, West Virginia, keeps growing, the literal foundations of law and order in the community could very well collapse.

The Hinton Police Department’s offices are at the edge of the sinkhole, which is creeping closer and closer to the building which police had to abandon “a few months ago,” the New York Post reported, as it was told by a police department clerk.

The sinkhole appeared in June when a 90-year-old water pipe beneath the road collapsed, according to City Manager Chris Meadows, according to WVNS-TV.

Did Elon Musk Lay a Trap for Cheating Democrats? 'Some Interesting Lessons to Clean Up...'

According to CNN, the sinkhole was about six feet wide and 30 feet deep when it first appeared on West Virginia Route 20. A July report by WVNS had it already at 38 feet wide.

A state Division of Highways release said crews put fill into the sinkhole during the summer.

Then came rains from Hurricane Nicole that poured more water into the hole, which eroded more ground and led to the sinkhole’s growth.

Pictures making their rounds on social media show quite the harrowing balancing act:

David Warvel, the superintendent of Summers County Schools, said the sinkhole forced students in grades 6-12 to be moved to remote instruction until a temporary bridge can be built near the sinkhole, according to CNN.

Photos: 5 Coal Miners Push Tourists' Dead Electric Car to Charge Up at Coal Mine

That process began Saturday as the West Virginia Division of Highways began constructing a 125-foot temporary bridge around the sinkhole.

“A long term fix has been identified and will be put out to bid ASAP. It will cost around $5 million. The state will pay for it,” state Sen. Stephen Baldwin posted on his Facebook account.

“This is a very serious matter and is being treated as such by DOH, the city, and the school system. School buses travel this road each day carrying our most precious resource. We must do everything possible to protect their safety,” he posted.

Building the temporary bridge “will be a fast process — our guys will work as long as they have to each day,” Joe Pack, a deputy state highway engineer, said, according to the New York Post.

“It is our goal to make this as quick and painless as possible, so that everyone can then drive across a structure they feel is safe and they have no more concerns or worries,” he said.

The state will use prefabricated bridge pieces, he said.

“We just put it together like a big Lego set,” Pack said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation