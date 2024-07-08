Watch: News Conference Gets Awkward for Angel Reese After Reporter's Hot Mic Moment - 'Excuse Me?'

What happens when you mix record-breaking Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese with the “Big Bang Theory”?

A whole lot of confusion and more than a few giggles.

Reese, teammate Marina Mabrey and coach Teresa Weatherspoon met the media Sunday after a bittersweet game for Reese, who broke the WNBA record for double-doubles (double figures in scoring and rebounding) by doing that in 13 straight games in the Sky’s 84-71 loss to the Seattle Storm.

A video posted on X showed what happened when what started as a question about sports turned into something unexpected.

“Are we ever going to have an intimate relationship?” a female voice asked over the news conference’s Zoom call.

“That’s an uncomfortable topic.” These reactions from Marina Mabrey, Angel Reese, and Teresa Weatherspoon as a reporter forgot to mute himself on a Zoom call 😂 (via @chicagosky)pic.twitter.com/qHvYhwowj6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 8, 2024



“I’m sorry, the last part cut off,” Resse replied, brow furrowing.

“Oh my, that’s an uncomfortable topic,” a male voice said.

“Excuse me?” Reese said as Mabrey began to smile.

“I didn’t hear, I’m sorry,” Reese said.

“I never had any interest in being intimate with anyone,” the male voice then said.

Reese held her hand over her mouth as Mabrey could no longer contain her laughter.

Mabrey can be heard to say, “I told you they were being weird.”

Reese then spoke about someone being fired.

As noted by the Sporting News, the odd feed was silenced, and the news conference then continued without any more references to intimacy.

A Chicago Tribune reporter worked out the problem and posted the answer on X.

live shot during and after an accidental interjection — caused by a live audio feed of a slightly risque scene from the Big Bang Theory on WGN on the Zoom feed — that caused a little commotion in the Sky postgame presser pic.twitter.com/tfDoBLabKn — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) July 8, 2024

Juia Poe said the unexpected subject matter was “caused by a live audio feed of a slightly risque scene from the Big Bang Theory on WGN on the Zoom feed — that caused a little commotion in the Sky postgame presser.”

Weatherspoon called Reese “absolutely amazing,” according to ESPN.

“She might be surprising herself, but she’s not surprising me. It’s something that she can do because it’s something that she puts the work in to be able to do. And it’s a will and want-to. … It’s awesome to see the work that you have to put in to be able to do this,” she said.

Reese said she has a ways to go.

“It’s great for me, being able to know where I’m at right now, and obviously I’m not satisfied where I’m at,” Reese said.

“I have coaches and teammates around me that believe in me and trust me, and I just continue to just trust the process of everything. I’m grateful. I’m blessed and lucky to be named with these amazing players. They’ve always been super nice to me. They’ve always been helpful and inspiring to me. I’ve watched them all my life and finally to be here in this moment and break their records and being able to be up there with them is really cool,” she said.

