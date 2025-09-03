Watch: Putin and Xi Caught Discussing Human 'Immortality' in Bizarre Hot-Mic Moment

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were caught on a hot mic discussing the possibility of human “immortality” during a parade Wednesday in Beijing, according to a report.

The peculiar exchange occurred as the two men walked shoulder to shoulder alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The three were leading a delegation of more than two dozen foreign leaders viewing a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

CCTV, China’s state broadcaster, livestreamed the moment to other outlets, including AP and Reuters.

A video circulated on social media platform X showed a translation that purported to show the two leaders expanding on the subject.

“People rarely lived past 70 before. Now at 70, you’re still a child,” Xi said, according to the X account Clash Report.

As the leaders walked toward Tiananmen Square, Putin’s translator could be heard making eye-raising remarks in Chinese.

“Biotechnology is continuously developing,” the translator reportedly said.

“Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and [you can] even achieve immortality,” the translator added.

Xi, who was off camera, responded in Chinese, “Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old.”

It was unclear whether the conversation was translated for North Korea’s leader, Reuters reported.

Reuters reported that Putin later confirmed he and Xi did discuss the subject.

“I think when we went to the parade, the chairman talked about it,” Putin said.

“Modern means of health improvement, medical means, even surgical ones related to organ replacement, they allow humanity to hope that active life will continue differently than it does today,” he added.

According to Reuters, more than 20 world leaders are attending the Beijing summit.

Attendees include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

