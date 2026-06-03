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Christians worship and raise their hands at Victory church in Kampala, Uganda, on Jan. 11, 2026.
Christians worship and raise their hands at Victory church in Kampala, Uganda, on Jan. 11, 2026. (Badru Katumba - AFP / Getty Images)

Islamic Guerilla Forces Attack Christians in African Country, Slaughter 21

 By Michael Austin  June 3, 2026 at 4:09pm
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Islamic fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel group based in Uganda, reportedly slaughtered 21 Christians in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The attack occurred in Biakato, Mambassa Territory, Ituri province, per a report from International Christian Concern.

“The rebels came during the night and started tying people,” a villager named Kabanga told the organization.

“Then they began killing many Christians who were crying to Jesus Christ. I had hidden myself under the bed,” he recounted.

“After that, I started hearing loud pangas (large knives) on Christian bodies and the cries of many people crying for help.”

The Islamic militants also reportedly burned down homes.

Another local named Bibuya added that “ADF Islamists have killed a lot of people among us!”

“We just found a few, but others are nowhere to be seen,” the local added.

“We just go to bed not knowing what the night will bring.”

International Christian Concern noted that the Islamic group has struck fear into villagers in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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Biakato, where the attack resulting in the death of 21 Christians occurred, has been the site of multiple attacks since May 5.

Open Doors lists the Allied Democratic Forces — which has ties to the Islamic State — as a primary source of persecution in the African nation.

The group has “deliberately targeted Christian communities through massacres, abductions and the destruction of churches.”

They intend to “eradicate the Christian presence” from the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Christian leaders in the country are especially vulnerable.

They can face targeted attacks from Islamic extremists and pressure from the government if they speak against corruption.

As is the case in other Islamic countries, converts who leave Islam “can face pressure and be ostracised by their families and communities.”

Open Doors recommended that Christians ask the Lord to give believers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo “courage and hope, even when life seems impossible.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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