Islamic Guerilla Forces Attack Christians in African Country, Slaughter 21

Islamic fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel group based in Uganda, reportedly slaughtered 21 Christians in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The attack occurred in Biakato, Mambassa Territory, Ituri province, per a report from International Christian Concern.

“The rebels came during the night and started tying people,” a villager named Kabanga told the organization.

“Then they began killing many Christians who were crying to Jesus Christ. I had hidden myself under the bed,” he recounted.

“After that, I started hearing loud pangas (large knives) on Christian bodies and the cries of many people crying for help.”

At least 21 people were killed in an attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province, authorities sayhttps://t.co/b9FH7LYOnp pic.twitter.com/WbNbp7Yv6q — TRT Afrika (@trtafrika) May 11, 2026

The Islamic militants also reportedly burned down homes.

Another local named Bibuya added that “ADF Islamists have killed a lot of people among us!”

“We just found a few, but others are nowhere to be seen,” the local added.

“We just go to bed not knowing what the night will bring.”

International Christian Concern noted that the Islamic group has struck fear into villagers in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Biakato, where the attack resulting in the death of 21 Christians occurred, has been the site of multiple attacks since May 5.

Open Doors lists the Allied Democratic Forces — which has ties to the Islamic State — as a primary source of persecution in the African nation.

The group has “deliberately targeted Christian communities through massacres, abductions and the destruction of churches.”

They intend to “eradicate the Christian presence” from the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Christian leaders in the country are especially vulnerable.

They can face targeted attacks from Islamic extremists and pressure from the government if they speak against corruption.

As is the case in other Islamic countries, converts who leave Islam “can face pressure and be ostracised by their families and communities.”

Open Doors recommended that Christians ask the Lord to give believers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo “courage and hope, even when life seems impossible.”

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