Watch: RFK Jr. Clears Up Aaron Rodgers VP Rumors During Interview

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers very well could become independent presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate.

The son of late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy did nothing to dispel speculation the veteran NFL passer is high on his list of preferred running mates during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday night.

A day after The New York Times reported Kennedy was considering Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura for the spot, the political scion and environmental lawyer dished about the former NFL MVP to network host Trace Gallagher.

After Gallagher noted Rodgers was a “prominent name” in the discussion, Kennedy said he had decided who would run with him in the presidential race.

But he declined to say who that person was.

“I really like Aaron because our appeal is to young people,” the independent candidate said. “We’re trying to make sure that young people are taking part in the political process.”

Kennedy said he wants to move away from generations that have racked up trillions of dollars in national debt.

He also said Rodgers has been put to the fire due to his high-profile job and his outspoken views.

Would Aaron Rodgers be a good vice president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We want somebody young who’s going to look out for [for young people],” Kennedy said. “Aaron Rodgers is battle-tested. He’s stood up. He’s been hammered by the press – stood up for things we believe in – I like that part of his character.”

Kennedy continued, “He’s a critical thinker, and I think we need that at the time as you know the rise of [artificial intelligence] – we need people who understand that you can not always trust authority …

“My father used to say one of the duties of living as a citizen of democracy is to maintain a constant posture of skepticism toward authority. And I think Aaron’s shown that.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The candidate also praised Rodgers for being a model for good health at his age.

“He’s also somebody who I think will help me get the country healthy again. You know, he’s 40 years old,” Kennedy said. “He’s focused on his own health. He’s very aware of health issues. And you know, that’s one of the things I’m going to — that’s one of the key parts of my agenda is to get the country healthy again.”

Gallagher noted it sounded as though he had made his decision.

Kennedy told the Fox News host that people would have to wait to find out until March 26, when he will announce his running mate at a campaign event in Oakland, California.

Rodgers has not commented on his name being attached to the campaign.

However, he did issue a statement on Thursday that contradicted a CNN smear piece that claimed he previously described the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre as a hoax.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.