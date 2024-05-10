Watch: RFK Jr. Says 'Full-Term' Abortions Should Be Allowed, Doesn't Want to 'Leave It to the States'

In 2020 and 2021, as COVID-19 vaccine mandates rolled out across the country, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found a receptive audience among many Republicans for his vehement opposition to the enforcement of such regulations.

Kennedy, through his nonprofit Children’s Health Defense, railed against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions, such as masking and lockdowns — a platform that resonated with conservatives, as noted by The Associated Press.

In October, RJK Jr. announced he was running for president as an independent candidate.

A Politico analysis of his campaign finances a month later revealed that he was drawing more support from past Republican donors than Democrats, many of whom saw him as conservative-leaning because of his strong stance against vaccine mandates.

But Kennedy’s political stances are far from conservative.

During an interview with podcast host Sage Steele released on Wednesday, he made one of the most radical statements any presidential candidate has ever made.

When asked whether he would support states deciding “if and when a woman can have an abortion” following the 2022 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Kennedy responded, “I wouldn’t leave it to the states.”

“You wouldn’t? … You would say completely — it’s up to the woman?” the former ESPN host asked him.

“I believe we should leave it to the woman,” Kennedy responded. “We shouldn’t have government involved.”

“Even if it’s full term?” Steele pressed.

“Even if it’s full term,” Kennedy said.







His blatant admission that he is in favor of removing all restrictions on abortions, even on full-term babies, shocked even his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, according to NBC News.

A week before the podcast episode was released, Shanahan also made an appearance on Steele’s podcast and was asked whether she supported Kennedy’s views on abortion.

“My understanding with Bobby’s position is that, you know, every abortion is a tragedy, is a loss of life,” she said. “My understanding is that he absolutely believes in limits on abortion, and we’ve talked about this.”







While Kennedy’s comment about his stance on abortion may be his most shocking admission yet, many of his opinions are entirely antithetical to the conservative cause.

One only has to glance at his campaign website to understand how far left the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy is.

Do you plan to vote for Kennedy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

For instance, the original “Racial Healing” page said federal tax dollars should be set aside to rebuild “Black infrastructure” that was targeted by “racists.”

(It has been updated to say, “Increased access to investment capital for a robust, self-sustaining Black business infrastructure.”)

On “police reform,” Kennedy’s website said his administration would “reorient police to serve, not occupy, Black communities; to keep neighborhoods safe rather than harassing their residents.”

(That too has been revised. It now has four different bullet points.)

His website also says he would “[m]ake student debt dischargeable in bankruptcy and cut interest rates on student loans to zero.”

Implement some form of student debt relief. Allow student debt to be dischargeable in bankruptcy. Cut interest rates on student loans to zero. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 27, 2023

In a strange way, Kennedy’s lack of media coverage — due in large part to the mainstream media’s unwillingness to give him a platform that would contrast him with President Joe Biden — has worked to his advantage.

The fact that he has been drawing GOP support despite his radical stances on so many issues critical to Republicans shows that he is benefiting from ignorance.

Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

While RFK Jr. may have made some good arguments in the fight for bodily autonomy from vaccine mandates, his stances on other issues are radical even by Democrats’ standards.

For those on the right transfixed by Kennedy’s anti-mandate activism, his latest comments on abortion should be the slap in the face they need to wake up.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.