Sanity returned to the University of Florida Saturday when the Gators took on the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

During the neo-Marxist cultural revolution that was the summer of 2020, everything deemed “racist” had to be purged, regardless of context or logic dictating otherwise. ESPN reported that this included the popular “gator bait” chant, in which fans would extend their arms in front of them and clap their hands together like an alligator seizing its prey.

What exactly does that have to do with race? The university’s president that year, Kent Fuchs, announced racial undertones were a concern because artwork from the late 1800s and early 1900s showed alligator hunters using black babies as bait.

However, Fox News’ Outkick Sports reported that Fuchs had admitted UF’s chant had nothing to do with any of those depictions.

“While I know of no evidence of racism associated with our ‘Gator Bait’ cheer at UF sporting events, there is horrific historic racist imagery associated with the phrase,” he said.

Fox sports writer Zach Dean observed, “Translation: ‘This isn’t racist, but we’re bending the knee to the mob because that’s what everyone is doing right now.'”

So, the president was weak-willed and he caved.

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Fuchs is now gone.

In July, Stuart Bell took over the role and brought back the chant, saying, “traditions matter.”

He had hinted months ago that the cheer might be making a comeback, because “it’s meaningful to the Gator family.”

Footage from Saturday’s game began circulating on the social media platform X, with fans rejoicing.

The Gator Bait cheer is officially back at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium The UF marching band performed the cheer at the start of FAU’s second drive in the #Gators season opener The cheer had been banned in June 2020 due to the “historical racist imagery associated with the phrase”… pic.twitter.com/w6d8FsBg0C — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) September 6, 2026

Florida band brings back “Gator Bait” chant after it was banned for six years. pic.twitter.com/40IigtrTkM — Jada Ross (@JadaRoss31) September 6, 2026

The death of George Floyd in May 2020 saw common sense leave the building entirely.

Racism was perceived everywhere.

It did not matter the individual, the organization, the intent, or the history of the subject matter.

There was an insatiable hunger to annihilate our culture in service of conquering the racist boogeyman that had long been lurking in the shadows.

Seeing the shift back to a pre-2020 tradition is a good sign, but we must always be vigilant.

Unfortunately, despite the revolutionary fervor dissipating, the radical left has not gone anywhere.

These people did not see the error of their ways; we withstood their onslaught.

They eagerly await another cause to latch onto, to give meaning to an otherwise listless, miserable existence that yearns for activism.

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