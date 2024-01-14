Watch: Story of Couple's Dog Eating $4K in Cash - And Their Efforts to Make Bank Deposit - Goes Viral
If geese lay golden eggs, what do dogs lay?
Pittsburgh couple Clayton and Carrie Law found out the hard way when their dog, Cecil, ate $4,000 after they set it down on the kitchen table.
“I just walked around the house just doing stuff and came back, and then all of a sudden, I walked in on Cecil just standing over a pile of mutilated cash, essentially,” Clayton Law told NBC News.
Interestingly, Cecil is usually a picky eater.
“I was shocked,” Clayton Law told USA Today. “It was so out of character for him. He wouldn’t eat food off a coffee table. I was just in shock because it was very unlike him.”
What Cecil didn’t eat, he tore up.
The couple eventually called their bank and asked if it would accept damaged money.
The bank was “really nice about it,” Carrie Law said, explaining that each bill had to be 50 percent or more recovered for the bank to exchange the bills, NBC reported.
“They said it actually happens quite a bit because money just picks up so many scents, especially if it’s used in the food industry,” she explained. “I guess dogs pick up on that — they have such a good sense of smell — and something about it just drove him crazy.”
The bank advised the couple to wait for Cecil to do his business, which he did late that night.
“We were pretty down about the situation when it happened,” Clayton Law told USA Today. “Around 2 a.m. that night, Cecil woke us up because he had to vomit. At that point, I got hope after seeing the $100 bills coming out.”
Over the next few days, Cecil excreted the couple’s money in $50 and $100 bills.
Clayton Law would pick through dog-doo and wash the money, and Carrie Law would sort, match and tape together whatever pieces of the paper she could.
“We invested several hours each day to recover our money,” Carrie Law told USA Today. “We couldn’t recover everything due to the pieces of cash getting smaller by day three.”
By the end of their difficulties, the Laws recovered $3,550 of the $4,000 they had lost and made art with the money they couldn’t salvage, NBC reported.
The couple documented the whole process in an Instagram video that quickly went viral.
“We’re just happy the story’s making people laugh,” Carrie told NBC News. “I think a lot of people can relate to this because we’ve all had a pet or a kid that has done something silly like this in one way or the other, and you just can’t be mad at them. You just have to love them anyway.”
