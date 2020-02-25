Watch Tim Tebow Crush His First Home Run with the New York Mets

Former Heisman Trophy winner-turned-professional baseball player Tim Tebow set social media ablaze Tuesday by cranking his first home run in a New York Mets uniform.

Tebow, an outfielder in the Mets farm system, smashed a two-run shot off Detroit Tigers reliever Alex Wilson in the sixth inning of a Grapefruit League game in Lakeland, Florida.

The blast made it 5-3 Tigers.

#Mets 3 @ #Tigers 5 [T6-0o]: Tim Tebow homers (1): fly ball to LCF (2-run) Pitch: (RHP Alex Wilson, 2) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) February 25, 2020

Last month, the Mets announced that Tebow had made the spring training roster for the fourth consecutive year.

But never before has he hit a home run in any of his previous spring training appearances.

🗣 HOME RUN TEBOW!!!@TimTebow absolutely CRUSHED that one. pic.twitter.com/I1KhgHZhBx — New York Mets (@Mets) February 25, 2020

The Mets faced plenty of criticism for giving Tebow, a 32-year-old former NFL player, a chance over other, younger prospects.

But in smashing a home run, Tebow is proving his doubters wrong.

Tim Tebow just hit his first extra-base hit in four years of big league camp: a two-run homer off veteran reliever Alex Wilson. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 25, 2020

After all, Wilson is no scrub — the 33-year-old has a very solid 3.44 earned run average in seven big-league seasons.

You can watch Tebow’s two-run bomb below:

His blast garnered quite the reaction on social media:

That poor pitcher that gave up a HR to Tim Tebow will never hear the end of it. — PHILLIP (@MeekPhill_) February 25, 2020

Tim Tebow’s first dinger deserves the Titanic treatment. (🔊) (video creds: @_jonvasquez) pic.twitter.com/MrHGWcXGLR — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) February 25, 2020

All I ever wanted was to call a Tim Tebow home run. Of course, it happens in Lakeland when no broadcast is happening. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Wayne Randazzo (@WayneRandazzo) February 25, 2020

Tebow did not play particularly well in 2019, hitting just .163 with four home runs and 19 RBIs while appearing in 77 games for the Triple-A-level Syracuse Mets.

But he didn’t play after late July due to a cut he suffered on his hand.

And while he struggled for much of the season prior to sustaining that injury, he had been heating up at the plate in July, at one point blasting three home runs in a span of six games.

Back in 2018, playing for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Tebow hit a solid .273 and was named an Eastern League All-Star.

