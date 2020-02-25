SECTIONS
Watch Tim Tebow Crush His First Home Run with the New York Mets

Tim Tebow #85 of the New York Mets runs the bases during the team workout at Clover Park on Feb. 20, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Florida.Mark Brown / Getty ImagesTim Tebow #85 of the New York Mets runs the bases during the team workout at Clover Park on Feb. 20, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Mark Brown / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published February 25, 2020 at 1:58pm
Former Heisman Trophy winner-turned-professional baseball player Tim Tebow set social media ablaze Tuesday by cranking his first home run in a New York Mets uniform.

Tebow, an outfielder in the Mets farm system, smashed a two-run shot off Detroit Tigers reliever Alex Wilson in the sixth inning of a Grapefruit League game in Lakeland, Florida.

The blast made it 5-3 Tigers.

Last month, the Mets announced that Tebow had made the spring training roster for the fourth consecutive year.

But never before has he hit a home run in any of his previous spring training appearances.

The Mets faced plenty of criticism for giving Tebow, a 32-year-old former NFL player, a chance over other, younger prospects.

But in smashing a home run, Tebow is proving his doubters wrong.

After all, Wilson is no scrub — the 33-year-old has a very solid 3.44 earned run average in seven big-league seasons.

You can watch Tebow’s two-run bomb below:

His blast garnered quite the reaction on social media:

Tebow did not play particularly well in 2019, hitting just .163 with four home runs and 19 RBIs while appearing in 77 games for the Triple-A-level Syracuse Mets.

But he didn’t play after late July due to a cut he suffered on his hand.

And while he struggled for much of the season prior to sustaining that injury, he had been heating up at the plate in July, at one point blasting three home runs in a span of six games.

Back in 2018, playing for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Tebow hit a solid .273 and was named an Eastern League All-Star.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







