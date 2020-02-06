Tim Tebow Kicks Off 6th Annual 'Night To Shine' Which Has Become Global Experience 'Centered on God's Love'

Tim Tebow is in Europe this week celebrating the 6th annual “Night to Shine” event, a prom-themed party for people with physical and mental disabilities.

The Tim Tebow Foundation has hosted the annual event every year since 2015, “an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love” that continues to grow as more churches in more countries participate each year.

The party gives people with disabilities an opportunity to dress up, dance, and enjoy a night that makes them feel valued, special and loved.

Tebow, who got married last month, plans to honor 115,000 guests around the world this year with the help of 215,000 volunteers.

Tebow kicked off this year’s prom night experience, available to people with special needs who are 14 and older, in Albania, according to an Instagram post.

Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, then moved on to Rome to debut Night to Shine for the city.

“So grateful to be a part of Rome’s first-ever Night to Shine!” the athlete and philanthropist wrote on Instagram.

“A city’s history that means to much to this world and to Christianity, humbled to see the love being poured out on tonight’s Kings & Queens for what I pray continues to be an unstoppable movement of God’s love!”

An excited Tebow shared that while he could not communicate with many people verbally, he was encouraged and overwhelmed by how the love of God cut through any language barrier he might have encountered.

“There are some things that transcend language,” Tebow said in an Instagram video. “And God’s love, hugging people, smiling, joy transcended and that’s what tonight was all about.”

According to the TTF website, Night to Shine 2020 will be celebrated by 721 churches across all 50 United States and in 34 countries.

“Night to Shine is a night for the churches to shine, the volunteers to shine, our honored guests to shine, and most importantly, God to shine!” the website reads.

Night to Shine is particularly sentimental for Tebow and Nel-Peters, who met during a Night to Shine event that Demi-Leigh attended with her sister Franje.

Franje, who lived with cerebellar agenesis, passed away in 2019 at the age of 13.

“Our loss but heavens gain,” Tebow wrote after Franje’s passing last May.

This year’s Night to Shine marks the first time Tebow and Nel-Peters got to attend the celebration as husband and wife, and they will hopefully continue to do so for many years to come.

