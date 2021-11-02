Share
Commentary
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greets U.S. President Joe Biden as he arrives for day two of COP26 at SECC on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland.
Commentary
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greets U.S. President Joe Biden as he arrives for day two of COP26 at SECC on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland. (Alastair Grant - Pool / Getty Images)

Watch: Tired-Looking Biden Insults Boris Johnson by Checking His Watch During PM's Closing Remarks

 By Michael Austin  November 2, 2021 at 10:25am
Share

President Joe Biden chose to fly out to Scotland this week to participate in the United Nations’ COP26 Climate Summit.

Expectedly, the president has spent the whole trip embarrassing the United States on the world stage.

In a show of complete disrespect, the president even went as far as to check his watch during United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s closing remarks.

And Biden wasn’t sitting far in the back outside of view, mind you. He was positioned directly next to Johnson, putting his show of disrespect on full display for the entire audience.

Trending:
Is the Rumor About Biden Pooping His Pants in Rome True?

This behavior — checking his watch in a disrespectful manner — seems to be a common theme for Biden.

After all, he did the exact same thing during a heartbreaking military ritual where the bodies of the 13 fallen U.S. service members that died during the Afghanistan debacle were brought home to their grieving families.

It seems that the president always has somewhere more important to be.

The whole watch-checking incident hasn’t been the only example of Biden embarrassing the U.S. this week.

In fact, he couldn’t even make it past the summit’s opening speeches before he began falling asleep.

Related:
Watch: Joe Biden Awkwardly Tells Pope to 'Buy the Drinks' During Next Visit After Giving Him Bizarre Gift

But perhaps more embarrassing than any of Biden’s social gaffes was his utter hypocrisy.

On his way to attend a climate conference urging nations across the world to reduce their carbon emissions, Biden reportedly generated “an estimated 2.2 million pounds of carbon.”

This was thanks to his use of four planes, the Marine One helicopter and “an enormous motorcade.”

Is Joe Biden a competent leader?

Maybe America’s president is not as concerned with climate change as he has led his country to believe. Or, perhaps more likely, Joe Biden is utterly incapable of even appearing to be a competent leader abroad and at home.

It’s no wonder the country continues to spiral out of control under his command.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




loading
Watch: Tired-Looking Biden Insults Boris Johnson by Checking His Watch During PM's Closing Remarks
Report: Lindsey Graham Demanded Police Shoot Unarmed Trump Supporters
400 Private Jets Follow Bezos' $65 Million Plane to Summit to Lecture World on Climate Change
'We Got to Take These Motherf***ers Out': Professor Says White People 'Committed to Being Villains'
Top US Company Pushing Vile Racism on Americans: 'White People, You Are the Problem'
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.