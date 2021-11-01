Share
Commentary

400 Private Jets Follow Bezos' $65 Million Plane to Summit to Lecture World on Climate Change

 By Michael Austin  November 1, 2021 at 2:26pm
The elites live in a different world than the rest of us.

Looking down, they cast moral aspersions on society, claiming that — to save the world — we all need to change our way of life.

Meanwhile, those very same people refuse to follow their own rules.

Nowhere is this hypocrisy more evident than at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference that began in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, 4oo private jets landed at the conference.

Each one of these jets emits extremely high levels of carbon dioxide, but as we’ve already established, the elites don’t need to follow their own rules on climate change.

Apparently, this is the case even when they attend conferences about climate change itself.

The parade of planes was led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who arrived in his $65 million Gulfstream private jet.

This kind of climate hypocrisy is nothing new for Bezos.

Is Jeff Bezos a hypocrite on climate change?

He also just attended a party celebrating the 66th birthday of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, which took place on an expensive superyacht located off the coast of Turkey.

In order to attend, Bezos flew to the yacht via helicopter, the Daily Mail reported.

The American billionaire and his rich friends aren’t the only climate change hypocrites, however.

President Joe Biden’s trip to the summit “will generate an estimated 2.2 million pounds of carbon,” thanks to his use of four planes, the Marine One helicopter and “an enormous motorcade,” according to the Daily Mail.

These people want to lecture the rest of the world on how they’re supposed to live, but they continually fail to follow their own rules.

This means one of two things.

Either Biden, Bezos and other climate alarmists don’t actually believe climate change is as much of a pressing threat as they claim it is, or they simply believe they are better than the rest of the world.

In reality, both points likely carry some truth to them.

Regardless of the reasons, it is clear that Democrats and the rich elites of the world have fallen out of touch with the common man.

To them, the common man or woman is nothing but an obstacle that must be overcome, a problem that must be solved.

And their solution to that problem? Overly burdensome government regulations that force us all to follow their pseudoscientific climate-change agenda.

