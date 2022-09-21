Watch: 'Tone Deaf' Trudeau Blasted for Belting Out 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Before Queen's Funeral

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s mother, Margaret Trudeau, was known for her love of rock ‘n’ roll.

While she was the first lady of Canada, for instance, she famously partied with the Rolling Stones — much to the chagrin of her separated husband, then-Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

Thus, perhaps. we shouldn’t be surprised that Justin decided to do a bit of rock-and-rolling of his own, providing a rendition of the rock group Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” that’s gone viral. Unfortunately, it didn’t take the internet by storm because it was any good.

Instead, it made headlines because he did it while he was in England for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Trudeau “belted out the 1975 hit at an impromptu session in London’s swanky Corinthia Hotel – where suites go for at least $5,000 – while the UK and Commonwealth were in their official period of mourning.”

“Wearing a casual maroon t-shirt, Trudeau was seen standing over a piano during an ad lib singalong with other members of his formal Canadian delegation in the lobby of the central London hotel.”

Last night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen’s funeral. 🤦🏻‍♀️

How do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher. pic.twitter.com/kfRlve7pmV — Lisa Power (@LisaPow33260238) September 19, 2022

“Easy come, easy go / little high, little low,” the 50-year-old Trudeau could be heard singing in the clip. Which, given the occasion, probably shouldn’t be the lyrics to “Bohemian Rhapsody” that you got caught on camera singing.

The pianist, apparently, was famous Quebecois musician Gregory Charles.

“After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty,” Trudeau’s spokesman said.

“Gregory Charles, a renowned musician from Quebec and Order of Canada recipient, played piano in the hotel lobby which resulted in some members of the delegation including the prime minister joining.

“Over the past 10 days, the Prime Minister has taken part in various activities to pay his respects to the Queen and today, the entire delegation is taking part in the State Funeral.”

Reactions to Trudeau’s hotel-lobby “tribute” didn’t even rise to the level of mixed, however.

“Curious as to how you can qualify this as paying tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty? Because they were singing music from Queen? That’s rather crass!” one commenter wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

“Paying tribute? How tone-deaf do you have to be to think this is somehow a tribute? This is an embarrassment,” wrote another.

“Singing drunkenly is a ‘tribute’? What an embarrassment,” another wrote.

According to the Daily Mail, there was “no indication” that Trudeau had actually been drinking before he took to the piano on Saturday night — less than 48 hours before the queen’s funeral on Monday. But keep in mind, this is Justin Trudeau. The man doesn’t need alcohol to embarrass himself.

On Sunday, Trudeau told reporters that “it’s good to be in London for this important historic occasion filled with reflections and solemnity, but also remarkable moments of unity and even a sort of joy.”

Moments ago Justin Trudeau spoke of the joyous occasion of the Queen’s death. “Bon après midi tout le monde, it’s good to be in London for this important historic occasion filled with reflections and solemnity but also remarkable moments of unity and even a sort of joy” pic.twitter.com/G2nc5uKUxI — not inklessPW 💎 (@inklessPW) September 18, 2022

Just curious, but did someone bother to inform Justin exactly how the monarchy passes from one individual to another? As in, by the process of ceasing-to-be, an individual — beloved in this case — passing on from this earthly life? Something typically accompanied by far more grief than joy?

I didn’t manage to watch the entire funeral, but I don’t remember hearing “We Are the Champions” being played in celebration of the departed queen.

Trudeau’s visit to Europe served as more proof this is a terribly unserious person, far more Margaret than Pierre Elliott. This wasn’t a tribute, this was a party — and in the worst possible place and time, one must add.

Rock ‘n’ roll has its place, but not as the world pays its final respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

